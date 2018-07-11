DJ Who Reportedly Grabbed Taylor Swift’s Derriere In Photo Op Claims That She Ruined His Career

The claims come just one year after Swift won the lawsuit.

David Mueller has nothing nice to say about Taylor Swift.

Even though a year has passed since the infamous trial, Mueller is still claiming that he did no wrong and that Taylor Swift ruined his career. As many will recall, the radio DJ allegedly reached under Taylor’s skirt and grabbed her backside in 2013 as they posed for a photo at a meet and greet in Denver. After the incident, the NY Daily News shares that Mueller was fired from his job KYGO radio station after Taylor Swift said that he groped her. Mueller later sued her over what he called “false” claims while Taylor countersued, alleging sexual assault.

Swift ended up winning the trial, which was held in Denver, and Mueller was ordered to pay her $1, basically just out of principal. But since the case ended just about a year ago, Mueller has continued to maintain his innocence and speak out against Swift. In a new interview with Radar Online, the DJ continued to defend himself.

“I was not ready for the photograph. I admit it was awkward but I never grabbed her. It’s not even close to what happened.”

He also said that if he got the chance to speak with Swift in person, he would have some harsh words for her.

“How can you live with yourself? You ruined my life,” Mueller says he would tell Swift.

The radio DJ also says that it feels like he is living in a prison and now he’s afraid of even going near or talking to women out of fear that they will also accuse him of sexual assault. But it isn’t all that bad for Mueller, who landed a job at another radio station in Mississippi though he says that people still joke around with him about the incident, and he does not find it funny, saying that it makes him upset because he was always a gentleman before Taylor’s accusations.

But even with all of the controversy and publicity that the trial brought him, Mueller says that he has no regrets about suing Swift.

“I know that if I didn’t do it I would have never been able to live with myself. At least now that my life is totally screwed up I’m proud of myself.”

Toward the end of the interview, he seemed to change his tune just a little bit, saying that as long as he can keep doing radio, he will be happy — even if he doesn’t have a ton of listeners. He also says that he doesn’t want anything bad to happen to Swift; he’s just really upset with the whole situation, as readers can tell.