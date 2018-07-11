Paris Hilton Turns Basic Bathing Suit Into Glamorous Outfit With See-Through Skirt For Date With Chris Zylka

Paris Hilton was her own fairy godmother for a romantic outing with her fiancé Chris Zylka. She magically transformed a pumpkin orange bathing suit into an enchanting outfit for an exciting afternoon date, and she didn’t need a wand to do it.

As reported by The Daily Mail, Paris Hilton, 37, and Chris Zylka, 33, are currently vacationing in Mykonos, Greece. The heiress and the actor recently explored the Mediterranean island via luxury boat, and Hilton took to Instagram to share a few photos that were snapped during their adventurous date. Even though she and Zylka spent their Tuesday afternoon out on the water, she decided that a basic swimsuit simply wouldn’t do for their joyride near the seaside.

However, Paris Hilton made sure that she was ready to get wet by making a bright orange bathing suit the base of her boat date outfit. The swimsuit had the word “Lit” emblazoned on it in tiny rhinestones, which were also used to create a flame design on the vibrant one-piece. However, most of the fire embellishment was covered up by Paris’ flowing skirt. According to the tags that she included in her Instagram posts, the swimsuit is one of the designs that she created in collaboration with Boohoo.

The socialite went with a Halloween color scheme by rocking a sheer black maxi skirt over her bathing suit. In one of Hilton’s Instagram photos, she’s pictured holding the pleated garment up so that she can navigate a treacherous-looking area near the sea. She’s precariously stepping down from the edge of a pool full of crystal-clear water, and she appears to be concentrating on keeping her balance in her black and tan wedge sandals. Behind her is a stunning backdrop of boats leaving a harbor.

As you can see, Paris Hilton also added a little sparkle to her outfit by wearing a chain-mail vest made out of small gold discs over her swimsuit. The eye-catching piece also featured fringe on the bottom that blew in the breeze when she and Chris Zylka made it out to the water. Paris completed her look with an embellished Panama hat and a large pair of tortoise shell sunglasses.

When the boat really got going, Paris had to ditch her hat to let her long blonde locks blow free.

“I love exploring the world & making memories together my love. #Adventurers,” she captioned a series of Instagram photos that were snapped during the ride.

Chris Zylka popped the question to Paris Hilton at the beginning of the year, and Paris’ mother, Kathy, told People that the couple plans on tying the knot sometime this winter. After all, why rush to the altar when you’re an heiress who can afford to take multiple honeymoon-style vacations to gorgeous locations like Mykonos ahead of your wedding day?