‘Teen Mom 2’: Jenelle Evans’ Brother Now Living With Her Mother & Jace

Teen Mom 2 fans watched this week’s brand-new episode as it was revealed that Jenelle Evans’ brother, Collin, had moved in with her mother Barbara and her son Jace.

According to a July 10 report by In Touch Weekly Magazine, Jenelle Evans’ brother, Collin, is now staying with Barbara and spending significant time with Jace. During the episode, Teen Mom 2 fans got their first glimpse of Collin, as Barbara opened up about her concerns with Jenelle and her husband David Eason.

“I think it’s been good since you’re staying here with us, so that he [Jace] has another male figure who’s not with all those anger issues and hitting and cursing. Just all that violence over at that house. It’s very sickening. I don’t know what’s going on with your sister. I don’t even know her anymore,” Barbara told Collin during the episode.

However, Collin may come with his own set of issues. As many Teen Mom 2 fans may remember, Jenelle Evans opened up about her brother in her book, Read Between the Lines: From the Diary of a Teenage Mom. In the book, Jenelle claims that her brother had to be sent to a group home after he put the family in danger as a child.

Evans wrote that back in 2000 when her brother was only 10-years-old, he lit his toy car on fire and threw it onto a bed in the family’s home, sending the house up in flames. As a result of Collin’s incident with fire and other behavioral issues, Barbara decided to send her son to a group home where he reportedly lived for two years.

“I don’t blame my mother for sending him away like that. It is a hard decision, yet I would’ve done the same.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Jenelle Evans recently spoke out about an incident that happened on a previous episode of Teen Mom 2. Fans were stunned to her Jace refer to Jenelle and her husband David as a “piece of s—,” and Evans quickly took to social media to blame her mother for his foul language, and adding that she treats her children “like gold” compared to the way she was raised.

“We treat the children like gold compared to what I grew up with, which Jace is also experiencing. All he sees and hears is everything my mom tells him. Just like Jace being surprised that David actually works and owns a business,” Evans stated.