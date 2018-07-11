‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Spoilers: Tia Booth, Colton Underwood’s Status Post-Filming Revealed By Reality Steve

What's the latest on Tia Booth and Colton Underwood as a potential couple? Reality Steve spills the 'Bachelor in Paradise' spoiler tea on their current status.

The Bachelorette star Becca Kufrin definitely has chemistry with suitor Colton Underwood, but his previous connection to Becca’s Bachelor buddy Tia Booth has definitely thrown a wrench into this relationship. Spoilers indicate that there is more to come regarding Tia and Colton and that the two will end up in Bachelor in Paradise together this summer. Do they end up leaving Mexico as a couple and are they dating now?

Viewers watched earlier this season on Becca Kufrin’s Bachelorette as Colton Underwood and Tia Booth acknowledged that they had briefly connected before he left for filming. The relationship seemingly had potential had he not decided to pursue his shot with Kufrin, and spoilers detail that Booth will talk with her friend about this situation again after the hometown dates.

While viewers will have to tune in to see whether or not Tia’s talk with Becca impacts her decision regarding Colton, Bachelorette spoilers do detail that he will be eliminated and he will head to Season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise. It has already been confirmed that Booth is part of the cast, too, and not long ago, gossip king Reality Steve said he fully expected Tia and Colton to emerge as a couple, possibly even an engaged one.

Full-blown Bachelor in Paradise spoilers have not emerged yet, but Reality Steve has shared some scoop on some of the couples that are together post-filming. While he didn’t address the potential Colton and Tia situation in his initial couples-related blog post, he did share a juicy tidbit in his newest post. He says that Booth and Underwood did not leave Mexico as a couple and that they are not together now.

So far, none of Reality Steve’s spoilers link either Tia or Colton with any other Bachelor in Paradise contestants. There have been some rumors swirling that one or both may have ended up making a connection to someone else in the cast, but so far, nothing solid has emerged. It is known that Tia and Colton did go on at least one date while in Mexico, but it sounds as if perhaps the sparks weren’t there after all.

By the looks of Booth and Underwood’s Instagram pages, it seems that the two are at least friendly. They follow one another, and it looks like Tia had liked and commented on a recent post of Colton’s, even though it seems she’s since deleted it. Is there still a possibility that Tia Booth and Colton Underwood will end up together even if they didn’t leave Bachelor in Paradise as a couple? Fans will be very curious to see where things head next with these two, as it sounds as if the story may not be entirely over quite yet.