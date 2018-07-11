'KUWTK' fans wonder what is going on with Lamar

It’s not clear what Lamar Odom, former husband of Khloe Kardashian, is up to, as he enthusiastically posted on social media today, and then deleted it after making a huge announcement about his future.

Page Six reports that Odom announced that he was uprooting his life and moving to China, but now he has deleted it, leaving fans wondering what is up with the former NBA player.

Odom posted on Instagram that he was moving to Shenzhen, China.

“Happy & proud to announce that I have a signed a global management contract with my new @NinetyPlusOfficial family.”

The management company represents entertainers and hosts concerts. It’s unclear what Odom would be doing with the company in China. But Odom has expressed that he’s happy to be moving on to do anything after perhaps the worst chapter in his life.

“I feel so happy to be writing new episodes of my life in another country that’s so huge in basketball. I am grateful to have you all as my supporting fans through my ups and downs.”

Lamar Odom suggested that he was getting his life together and moving it to Hong Kong for something presumably basketball related.

Ex NBA Star Lamar Odom Moving To China https://t.co/vGIslB4uaQ — Terez Owens (@TerezOwens) July 11, 2018

But according to People Magazine, this is something that Lamar Odom is doing as he has signed a contract to reinvent himself in Asia. Odom says he has spent some time in the Chinese town and is ready to make the leap.

“This month, I have spend [sic] a few weeks in Shenzhen (China) signing new deals and I feel so overwhelmed and blessed with my new Chinese business partners and management @mr2rchiang @iamzoul.”

Lamar Odom seems to be doing well, but he has had some setbacks since recovering from several strokes after overdosing at a Nevada brothel. Despite going through rehab, Odom continued to drink and had at least two episodes involving overindulgence.

Odom had considered moving from Los Angeles back home to New York where his ex-wife and two children live. Ever since wrapping up his career as an NBA player, Odom seems to be looking for a way and a place to reinvent himself elsewhere, especially since finalizing his divorce from Kardashian.