20 Hospitalized, Nearly 200 Treated For Heat Illness At Warped Tour

Warped Tour is in full swing and already experiencing some trouble. During yesterday’s stop in Nashville, it was reported that 20 people were hospitalized due to the heat and nearly 200 people were treated for some form of heat-related illness.

The Tennessean reports that about 15,000 people were expected to attend the tour at the Tennessee State Fairgrounds on Tuesday afternoon. The gates opened at 11 a.m. and at least 60 bands were slated to perform until 9 p.m. Nashville Fire Department spokesman Joseph Pleasant confirmed that 20 people were taken to local hospitals Tuesday.

“We anticipate more as the first aid tent continues to stay full,” Pleasant said.

Jeffery Jones, Vanderbilt LifeFlight public information officer, stated that under five of the 20 people hospitalized went to children’s hospitals for treatment. Jones also stated that the majority of those treated were young adults who were not prepared for the heat.

Attendants at the festival received some relief to the heat around 2:30 p.m. when rain showers made their way to the fairgrounds. The newspaper reported that some sought cover under the bleachers at Fairgrounds Speedway, while others soaked up the rain during the performances.

The National Weather Service issued a statement following the Tennessean‘s report.

“Although it’s technically not as hot and humid as it was last week (currently a heat index of 97° versus 109° on July 4th), it’s still plenty hot out there. If you’re outdoors for long periods of time, remember to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks in the shade or A/C!”

The reported temperatures for the day reached about 92 degrees with a heat index in the upper 90s.

Theo Wargo / Getty Images

This year will serve as the 24th and final year for the punk rock festival. Founder Kevin Lyman announced in November of 2017 that 2018 would officially be the last year for the tour but hinted at the possibility of a large celebration for 2019 to commemorate the 25th anniversary.

The Maine, Less Than Jake, Simple Plan, and Mayday Parade are just some of the artists that will be joining the tour throughout its final run. The touring festival kicked off in June and is currently touring across the country with stops in New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New York. The tour ends in West Palm Beach, FL, on August 2.

Over the years, Warped Tour has served as a launching pad for many artists, some of which include Eminem and Katy Perry.

For a full list of dates and to purchase to tickets to one of the shows, visit the official Warped Tour website here.