‘Real Housewives Of New York City’s’ Tinsley Mortimer Reunites With Scott Kluth In Paris: ‘Opposites Attract’

Are Tinsley Mortimer and Scott Kluth back on?

Tinsley Mortimer’s love life is hard to keep track of.

While the Real Housewives of New York City star began dating Scott Kluth last year and was recently seen trying on wedding gowns on the show, their relationship has been far from consistent and weeks ago, it was reported that the couple had called it quits.

Although Mortimer and Kluth have been breaking up and making up regularly in recent months, their latest split doesn’t appear to have stuck and days ago, they were spotted enjoying each other’s company during a vacation in Paris, France.

“My view in Paris,” Mortimer wrote in the caption of an Instagram photo earlier this week.

In the photo, Mortimer and Kluth were seen standing in front of the Eiffel Tower.

In a second photo shared a short time prior, Mortimer and Kluth’s dinner date choices were seen.

“Opposites attract,” Mortimer captioned the post.

While Mortimer chose caviar for her meal, along with a number of healthy sides, Kluth opted for a burger and French fries.

For the past several days, Mortimer has been traveling to a number of different cities in Europe, including Prague, Venice, Budapest, and Paris, and chronicling her journey through photos on her Instagram page.

My view in Paris ???? #scottkluth A post shared by tinsleymortimer (@tinsleymortimer) on Jul 10, 2018 at 12:15pm PDT

When Tinsley Mortimer shared her first photo with Scott Kluth in Europe, many wondered if the man in her photo was really Kluth. However, as photos continued to be shared on her Instagram page, it became more and more clear that Mortimer was enjoying Europe with her on-again, off-again boyfriend.

At the end of last month, after she was seen trying on wedding dresses on The Real Housewives of New York City, Mortimer’s latest breakup was confirmed and many believed it was her pressure to wed that ran Kluth off. However, during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Mortimer denied the scene had anything to do with their split.

“The media is reporting that we did break up, and it’s true. We are on a break right now,” she stated. “It’s so hard to be in a relationship particularly when we don’t live in the same town. He’s in Chicago and so busy with Coupon Cabin.”

“We are broken up right now, but I’ll tell you this. We break up all the time, just the media doesn’t get a hold of it the way they did this time,” Mortimer continued.

To see more of Tinsley Mortimer, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of New York City on Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.