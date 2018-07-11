Cardi B Gives Birth To Daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus

The baby girl marks the first for Cardi B and the fourth for her husband, Migos rapper Offset.

Cardi B’s newest addition doesn’t have to dance, because she’s made money moves from the minute she came out of the womb.

People Magazine is reporting that Cardi B — real name: Belcalis Almanzar — has given birth to her first child, a daughter whom she named Kulture Kiari Cephus.

This baby is the first for the “Bodak Yellow” rapper, but the fourth for her husband, Migos rapper Offset (real name: Kiari Kendrell Cephus). Offset’s three other children are from other, previous relationships.

Though Cardi B made the announcement today via an Instagram post, she actually gave birth to Kulture yesterday, July 10. She also reports that her husband was “by her side” throughout the birth.

The Love and Hip-Hop star gave birth in Atlanta, which is where, incidentally, that she and Offset filed their marriage license in a secret ceremony back in September 2017.

Though the couple came under fire for keeping their marriage a secret — especially since Offset made a big to-do about “proposing marriage” to Cardi B after a show she’d done in October 2017, after they were already married — the former stripper took to her Twitter to denounce the criticisms, claiming that her fans were “nosy f***s” for digging into her private business, and that they can at least stop going on about her having a baby “out of wedlock.”

Cardi and Offset's new baby’s name will be familiar to Migos fans https://t.co/t5LShL6MMP — Pitchfork (@pitchfork) July 11, 2018

According to Pitchfork, Cardi B first revealed her pregnancy in April of this year, when she was performing on Saturday Night Live.

Shortly after her pregnancy announcement, she performed at Coachella. However, shortly after her Coachella performance, she was forced to cancel a handful of concert dates due to her pregnancy.

Belcalis had better enjoy the time with her husband while it lasts, because later this month, Offset and the rest of Migos are set to embark on a summer tour featuring Drake as a headliner.

Hopefully, their tour with Drake will go better than the tour they embarked on earlier this year. In April 2018, the Migos’ tour bus was stopped and searched by the police, who found 420 grams of weed, 26 ounces of codeine and Xanax on the bus. Although neither Offset nor other members of Migos were arrested, some of their entourage was, in fact, taken into custody.

The couple hasn’t yet posted photos of their new child.

Congratulations, then, are in order for Cardi B and Offset, and may Kulture Cephus be happy and healthy for the rest of her life!