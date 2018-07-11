Katie Holmes ‘Won’t Let Go’ Of Jamie Foxx After He Was Spotted With Ex-Girlfriend, Reports ‘US Magazine’

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx are still going strong despite the breakup rumors. As Inquisitr previously reported, Holmes made the unprecedented decision to publicly deny the split rumors via a spokesperson last week after a Radar Online report went viral.

US Magazine says Katie Holmes is “smitten” with boyfriend Jamie Foxx despite seemingly spending time apart. An insider tells the magazine.

“She has fun with him when they are together, it’s a relationship that works for her.”

Jamie Foxx celebrated 4th of July earlier this month with ex-girlfriend Kristin Grannis and his daughter Annalise in Malibu, California. At the time, Katie Holmes was photographed in Paris for the Haute Couture Fashion Week.

Holmes was later seen in Ireland with her 12-year-old daughter, Suri, who she had with ex-husband Tom Cruise.

The Daily Mail also published photos of Jamie Foxx partying in Miami with mystery women. The 50-year-old actor has remained silent on the breakup rumors. US Magazine insinuates that Foxx has committed issues but the Dawson’s Creek star is not willing to let go of the relationship.

“No one understands why Katie loves a man who can’t seem to commit or why he’s publicly humiliating her like this. Everyone just wants her to take care of herself and to be happy. But she won’t let go of Jamie.”

EXCLUSIVE: Katie Holmes declares her love for Jamie Foxx after breakup buzz https://t.co/aVKDWI5UdK pic.twitter.com/fIHqXV6t2G — Page Six (@PageSix) July 3, 2018

Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes have reportedly been together for five years. However, they did not go public until last year.

The couple has attended the 2018 Grammys together in a rare public outing. Foxx famously walked away from an interview at an NBA game when he was quizzed about his relationship with the actress.

The secretive couple reportedly live on opposite coasts — with Holmes residence in New York City while 50-year-old Foxx lives in Los Angeles. US Magazine says the couple “see each other more than people would think.”

The magazine cites Jamie’s humor and entertaining personality among the reasons why Holmes is unwilling to let go of the relationship.

Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes’ relationship may be taking the next step as the Batman Begins actress was looking at wedding venues in Ireland. The 39-year-old was reportedly at the Borris House in County Carlow.

She reportedly enquired about the historic house’s history and its use as a wedding venue. However, reports suggest that there is no booking for a wedding date.

Foxx was recently accused of slapping a woman in the face with his penis in 2002 after she refused to perform oral sex on him. The bizarre accusation reportedly left the alleged victim with PTSD. However, the case has now been closed without charge. Foxx denied the allegation.