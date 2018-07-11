Twenty One Pilots Announces New Tour, Drops Two New Singles

Alternative/hip-hop duo Twenty One Pilots is back with a brand new album, two new singles, and a massive world tour to follow.

Alternative Press reports that the duo will be releasing their fifth studio album, Trench, this October. Today, the band dropped two new music videos on their YouTube channel. “Jumpsuit” and “Nico and the Niners” are the first tastes of new music from the band since 2016’s “Heathens.” Trench will be the band’s first studio since 2015’s Blurryface.

News of the album and tour come after the band has taken a year-long hiatus from social media. The band went silent in June of last year but recently began releasing cryptic messages across their accounts. This week, the band began updating visuals across all their accounts with a new logo and color scheme.

In addition to giving fans some new music, the band will also be embarking on a massive world tour this year. The tour, titled the “Bandito Tour,” will kick off October 16 in Nashville and will see the band touring stateside through November with stops in Boston, New York, Dallas, D.C., and Phoenix. The tour will wrap up in Kansas City on November 21.

After the band finishes stateside, the duo will take their “Bandito Tour” overseas and will tour across Europe, Australia, and the UK through March of next year. The tour will conclude in Lisbon, Portugal, on March 17.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale to the public on Friday, July 20. Fans can register for early access tickets on the band’s official website. Those who register will receive a confirmation code on Monday, July 16 and have access to tickets on Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time.

Musicians Josh Dun (L) and Tyler Joseph of Twenty One Pilots perform onstage during the 2016 American Music Awards. Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Last time we saw Twenty One Pilots, the band was coming off the success of their fourth studio album Blurryface. The album was a massive hit for the band critically and commercially. The album contains two Billboard Top 100 singles, “Stressed Out” and “Ride,” which debuted at spots two and five respectively. The band also received a Grammy for the song “Stressed Out.”

The band toured extensively from 2015 to 2017 in support of the album with several tours including an international tour. The band closed out 2017 with their “Emotional Roadshow” tour.

According to Billboard, as of March 2018, Blurryface has become the first album in history to have every track receive a Gold certification from the RIAA.

Hailing from Columbus, OH, Twenty One Pilots consists of multi-instrumentalist Tyler Joseph and drummer Josh Dun. The band broke out on the music scene in 2009 to limited attention. It wouldn’t be until the band’s third studio album Vessel that would put them on the map with hits such as “Holding On To You” and “Car Radio.”

Trench is slated to hit shelves October 5.