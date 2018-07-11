Kym Herjavec Posts Sweet Photo Of Her Daughter’s Reaction To Turning 11-Weeks-Old

'DWTS' star Kym Johnson shared a photo of her daughter celebrating turning 11-weeks-old with a little side eye.

Kym Herjavec’s (nee Johnson) daughter with husband Robert Herjavec is officially 11-weeks-old, and the former Dancing with the Stars professional dancer is celebrating the milestone with an adorable picture of her baby’s reaction posted to her Instagram page. The mom of twins shared a picture of her baby girl showing off a rather confused look and also giving a little side eye to her mom on July 9 as she sported an inspirational message on her onesie.

The dancer, who shot to fame on the ABC show, posted the picture on her account which showed her girl twin, named Haven Mae, wearing a onesie with what Herjavec said is her “Monday motto” written on it.

The white onesie featured the motto, “Dress like Coco. Live like Jackie. Act like Audrey. Laugh like Lucy,” referencing Coco Chanel, Jackie Kennedy, Audrey Hepburn, and Lucille Ball.

Kym then joked about her daughter’s pretty confused look as she wrote in the caption of the adorable upload she shared with her followers this week, “Monday Motto despite her look 11weekstoday #motivationmonday.”

Little Haven also had a seriously sweet matching white bow on her head as she looked into the camera.

Noticeably missing from the sweet snap was Haven’s twin brother Hudson Robert, who Kym and her husband welcomed into the world in May.

As Inquisitr reported, the latest photo of the Herjavec’s baby girl comes shortly after she uploaded a photo of the twins getting in on the World Cup action ahead of turning 11-weeks-old.

Both were sporting onesies featuring the Croatian flag, as their dad, Shark Tank businessman Robert, was born in Croatia before moving to Canada as a child.

Kym captioned the photo, which also featured her dog Lola, by telling her followers that they were the Croatian soccer team’s “cheering squad.” The team is set to play England in the 2018 World Cup semi-finals on July 11.

The cheering squad ???????? ⚽️ A post shared by Kym Herjavec (@kymherjavec5678) on Jul 7, 2018 at 12:17pm PDT

Herjavec revealed to People before the babies’ birth that their twins were conceived via IVF as she admitted that becoming a mom has been a “miracle” for her and her husband, who met while dancing together on Dancing with the Stars.

“I’ve always wanted to be a mom and I wasn’t sure it was going to happen,” she told the site of parenthood during an interview in March, just days before giving birth. “It really is a miracle.”

Kym and Robert Herjavec. John Sciulli / Getty Images

Speaking about being pregnant, Kym then added that she “really loved the whole experience” of expecting their babies.

Inquisitr reported that the star gave her followers a look at a family photo earlier this month as she and Robert celebrated Canada Day together with their twins.