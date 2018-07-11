Tori Spelling Claims 15-Month Old Son Was ‘Stabbed’ By Nails At Hotel

Is he okay now?

Tori Spelling claims that her son 15-month-old Beau Dean was “stabbed” by four nails at a luxury hotel while the actress, husband Dean McDermott and kids Liam Aaron, 11; Stella Doreen, 10; Hattie Margaret, 6; and Finn Davey, 5 enjoyed a stay at the establishment.

The incident occurred at the Four Seasons Hotel. The mother of five shared the scary incident on her Instagram Story on July 10 about the injuries Beau sustained.

“We are a @fourseasons family like even before my 1st was born (who’s 11) and bc of a house situation we are of course staying with them,” Spelling wrote in the caption, as reported by People Magazine. “But in the kids’ arcade room my 15-month-old got stabbed by 4 exposed nails that shouldn’t have been there and all that was done was ‘Is he ok?'”

The actress then remarked a hotel representative “checked in” on the Beau after the incident. Spelling called the experience “wrong on many levels.”

A rep for Spelling told People the toddler is “doing ok” after the “scary” incident. A hotel spokeswoman told People in a statement that the “well-being of our guests is our top priority.”

“The team was in touch with Ms. Spelling throughout her stay. Out of respect for the privacy of our guests, we do not share information about our guests or their time with us,” the statement noted.

Spelling recently posted on Instagram a pic of Beau watching his first Fourth of July fireworks display while on vacation. The couple welcomed Beau Dean in March 2017 after the troubled twosome went through couples therapy and a brief separation after McDermott cheated on the actress with another woman.

People reported that the couple was involved in “intense” couples therapy and “individual” personal healing. The duo then intended to tough out their marriage instead of throwing in the towel. “We made the conscious decision based on our love for each other to work through it,” said Spelling.

Spelling has described Beau as “everyone’s baby” who came to symbolize the rebirth of her relationship with McDermott. She called him the family’s “hope” during a dark period in their lives.

The couple recently celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary in May, heading to a vacation locale without their children and “reconnecting,” cited the actress to People.

In March of 2018, TMZ reported that police were seen leaving Spelling and McDermott’s residence after a brief chat with Spelling’s husband, actor Dean McDermott, after receiving a call from someone reporting that actress Tori Spelling was having a “breakdown.” The former 90210 actress was allegedly “overwhelmed” with motherhood after her pregnancy with Beau.