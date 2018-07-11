RuPaul May Soon Conquer Daytime TV, Testing Out New Talk Show

In or out of drag, RuPaul would surely shake things up with his own chatfest.

Is America ready for a daytime talk show hosted by RuPaul? Telepictures seems to think so and will film a pilot with the actor, singer, and drag queen to test with audiences.

If all goes well and the series gets picked up, it will premiere in the fall of 2019, reported Variety.

The show is set to feature the 57-year-old entertainer interviewing celebrities, discussing pop culture, doling out expert beauty and glam tips, and playing fun games. He is not expected to do cooking or exercise segments.

RuPaul’s chatfest will be filmed in front of a live studio audience like most daytime talk shows.

Expect his BFF and frequent collaborator Michelle Visage to have a role in the show as well.

Over the years, Telepictures has produced many successful daytime television shows, including current favorites The Ellen DeGeneres Show and The Real. In the past, the production company worked with celebrities like Rosie O’Donnell, Queen Latifah, Tyra Banks, Caroline Rhea, Bonnie Hunt, and Bethenny Frankel on their daytime series.

RuPaul, born RuPaul Andre Charles, first garnered nationwide success in 1993 with the dance track “Supermodel (You Better Work).”

From 1996-1998, RuPaul, in drag, hosted VH1’s The RuPaul Show, which was a combination talk and variety program. Visage served as co-host on the program.

He also co-hosted a morning radio show in New York City with Visage, continued releasing new music, acted in several TV shows and movies, and wrote two books, the 1995 autobiography Lettin’ It All Hang Out, and 2010’s Workin’ It!: RuPaul’s Guide to Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Style.

Since 2009, he has been the producer, host, and head judge for the reality competition series RuPaul’s Drag Race(and all of its spinoffs), which started out on Logo TV and now airs on VH1. Searching for “America’s next drag superstar” earned him Emmy Awards in 2016 and 2017 for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program.

In addition to the talk show and RuPaul’s Drag Race, he has two other new TV projects in the works.

In the Netflix comedy AJ and the Queen, RuPaul stars as Ruby Red, “a bigger-than-life but down-on-her-luck drag queen who travels across America from club to club in a rundown 1990’s R/V with her unlikely sidekick AJ, a recently orphaned, tough-talking, scrappy 11-year-old stowaway,” reported Deadline.

“As these two misfits, one tall, one small, travel from city to city, Ruby’s message of love and acceptance winds up touching people and changing their lives for the better.” RuPaul is writing and executive producing the series’ first 10 episodes along with Michael Patrick King (Sex and the City, 2 Broke Girls).

He is also developing a series loosely based on his real life for Hulu with J.J. Abrams executive producing.