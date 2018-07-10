Is Jax Taylor Working At Tom Tom? He Shares Suspicious Message And Photo On Twitter

Read Jax Taylor's suspicious post.

Jax Taylor may be ready to get in on the sure success of Tom Tom, the newest restaurant of Lisa Vanderpump and her team.

Following Vanderpump’s success with Villa Blanca, SUR Restaurant, and PUMP Lounge, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star teamed up with her Vanderpump Rules co-stars, Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz, for a new Los Angeles venue, Tom Tom, and now, it looks like Taylor may be a part of it.

On July 9, ahead of Tom Tom’s highly anticipated opening, Taylor took to his Twitter page and shared what many thought was a clue regarding his involvement with the establishment.

“Meetings at the new [Tom Tom],” Taylor wrote in the caption of his photo.

Katie Maloney-Schwartz and Ariana Madix have both said in recent months that they intend to keep themselves out of the restaurant as they continue to focus on their jobs at SUR Restaurant and their career aspirations. However, when it comes to Taylor, he no longer works at SUR Restaurant and may be looking for new employment.

Earlier this month, Tom Sandoval released a statement regarding the upcoming opening of Tom Tom.

“In 3 and a half weeks, I will cheers to you in person when [Tom Tom] opens. Cheers to Ken [Todd] and Lisa for all their hard work [and] patience! Cheers to Pandora and Jason for all their hard work with menu [and] internal organization! Cheers to [designer Nick Alain] for his all his hard work [and] artistry! Cheers to [Tom] for stepping up and becoming obsessed with cocktails [and] drink ingredients!” he wrote on social media.

Tom Tom and its upcoming opening was a hot topic throughout the recently aired sixth season of Vanderpump Rules and fans watched as Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz negotiated their involvement with the restaurant with Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd.

Also during Season 6, fans watched as Jax Taylor agreed to walk away from his bartending gig at SUR Restaurant at the request of Vanderpump, who he had been working for for several years.

Since leaving his job at the restaurant, Taylor has seemingly turned over a new leaf when it comes to how he treats people, including his now-fiance Brittany Cartwright, who he proposed to last month in Malibu.

To see more of Jax Taylor and his co-stars, tune into the upcoming premiere of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 later this year on Bravo TV. A premiere date will be announced later this year.