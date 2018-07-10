Hailey Baldwin And Justin Bieber Return To New York Following Their Engagement In The Bahamas

The couple's romantic tropical island vacation has come to an end

It would appear that their vacation has sadly come to an end as Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber were spotted arriving back in New York City, per People. The couple returned to the Big Apple on Tuesday evening after being spotted basking in their engagement bliss by taking a boat ride in the Bahamas the same day.

As their vacation has officially come to an end, the couple can relish in the fact that when they left for the tropical island, they were only dating and now they are returning as each other’s fiancée. The “Never Let You Go” singer, 24, surprised his fashion model love, 21, on Saturday night when he got down on bended knee and ask her to be his wife, which Baldwin obviously accepted. She was spotted sporting her beautiful diamond engagement ring on her left ring finger the following day.

Up until Monday, fans believed that the engagement was just a rumor until Bieber himself took to Instagram and officially confirmed the news. As the couple returns back to New York City, a source previously revealed that they wanted their Bahamas vacation to last for “as long as possible”.

“They wanted to stay in the Bahamas for as long as possible,” said the source. “They were having the best time. They’re just really enjoying being engaged. They know when they leave there will be a lot of attention on them,” the source added.

While fans have been nothing but supportive of the newly engaged couple, there are those who are a bit skeptical as the engagement took them by total shock. While the two have been friends for years, they dated for a brief period of time from 2015-2016. However, fans will remember that the “One Less Lonely Girl” singer was continuously going back-and-forth with his first love, Selena Gomez.

After Bieber and Gomez, 25, ended their relationship earlier this year in March, it wasn’t long until the Canadian-born singer was spotted hanging out with Baldwin. While the two have been inseparable for the past month, neither ever confirmed that they were dating again. Sources close to the couple even claimed that their rekindled romance was not something to be taken seriously as they were just “casually dating”.

However, it seems that those sources are now singing a different tune as they claim that the couple’s engagement “is not a joke” to Bieber.

“This is not a joke to him. He proposed because he truly feels Hailey is the love of his life. He had a rough time last year, but he worked very hard to change and find more meaning in his life. Hailey couldn’t make him happier.”

To prove just how serious his intentions are, Page Six recently reported that prior to asking Baldwin for her hand in marriage, the “Boyfriend” singer asked her actor father, Stephen Baldwin, for his blessing first. According to the report, Bieber sought out Stephen “weeks” prior to proposing.

As all three are heavily involved in their Christian faith, Bieber and Baldwin being members within the Hillsong Church, the “Beauty And A Beat” singer took the religion angle when asking for permission.

Stephen shared his joy over his daughter’s engagement on social media through a heavily religious-themed post, which has since been deleted.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Baldwin’s cousin, Ireland, also shared her excitement about the engagement via her Instagram.

The Inquisitr also recently reported that Bieber’s father, Jeremy, was also excited upon hearing the happy news, which he shared on his Instagram by posting a picture of his son with the caption, “@justinbieber Proud is an understatement! Excited for the next chapter!”.