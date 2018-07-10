‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Hints That She’s Celebrating Son Lux’s Birthday With Baby Daddy Chris Lopez

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry is hinting that things are getting better between her and baby daddy number three, Chris Lopez. The reality star had had some major co-parenting issues with the father of her son, Lux, in the past. However, it seems that things may be running a bit more smoothly for the reality TV mom now.

According to a July 10 report by In Touch Weekly Magazine, Kailyn Lowry recently revealed that she had planned a special Coco-themed party to celebrate Lux’s first birthday. However, she later revealed that she and Chris Lopez had changed their mind about the party’s theme at the last minute and offered to send her unopened decorations to a fan who may want them for a party of their own.

“Hiiiiii followers. So i was going to have a Coco theme party for Lux but Chris [and] I decided to change it last minute. I have a ton of fiesta/Coco theme birthday stuff unopened [and] unused. If you could use it tweet me,” Kailyn told her Twitter followers on Tuesday.

Kailyn Lowry’s latest tweet has fans wondering if she and Chris Lopez are getting along much better now in their co-parenting relationship. Her comments seem to suggest that she and Lopez are planning to hold a joint birthday party for little Lux, which could be a good sign for the former couple.

Some Teen Mom 2 fans are now wondering if Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez’s new co-parenting relationship could eventually lead to more. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Lowry recently answered questions in a blog post on her official website and called Lopez her “first true love.” It would be easy to see her wanting to explore the relationship again if given the chance.

“I believe Lux’s dad was my first true love…I know, weird, when I had two kids with two other people. But this is my life. This was my first REAL heartbreak, where I loved someone and was IN love with someone. And I felt so abandoned during such a vulnerable time,” Kailyn Lowry wrote in her blog post.

However, Teen Mom 2 fans have never gotten Chris Lopez’s side of the story when it comes to his romance with Kailyn Lowry or their co-parenting relationship. Lux’s dad has been a mystery to fans as he refuses to appear on the MTV reality show with Kailyn and her two other baby daddies, Javi Marroquin and Jo Rivera.