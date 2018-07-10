Jimmy Kimmel Denies Trump’s Comments At Rally: ‘That Never Happened’

Late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel has responded to Trump’s recent jabs at him after returning from a vacation.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Kimmel was on vacation with limited service and no WiFi when Trump made comments about the talk show host “fawning” over him during their last interaction. President Trump told his supporters in South Carolina that “no talent” Kimmel once stood “outside on the sidewalk” waiting for him before a show and even opened his car door.

“Jimmy Kimmel would meet me, before the election. I’m telling you. True story. I don’t even think he’ll deny it… I’d go to his studio… He would stand outside on the sidewalk waiting for me,” Trump said. “He’s standing out on Hollywood Boulevard… I wasn’t president. I was, like, a guy. A guy with potential.”

Kimmel responded to the comments on his show Monday night during a monologue by stating:

“That never happened. It’s a funny thing, we all know, like even the people who like the president know he makes things up, but still it’s weird to hear him tell a lie that specifically involves you. All of a sudden you’re like, ‘Wait, no, he’s lying!'”

Kimmel went on to state that he prefers to greet his guests on the stage rather than outside. “I like to greet the guests on stage,” he said. “I feel dumb saying hello to them and then saying hello again 10 minutes later.” The host went on to share that when he first met Trump in 2007, he used an empty chicken bucket as a bathroom. Kimmel concluded the story with “That’s true. That story is exactly as true as his was.”

Jimmy Kimmel hasn’t been the only talk show host to be criticized by the President. Most recently, Trump has mocked both Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert for their recent comments on their respective show during his rally.”Are people funny?” stated Trump. “I can laugh at myself.”

The rally Trump held in West Columbia on June 25 was meant to support Republican Gov. Henry McAllister. However, Trump also used it as a platform to fire back at the hosts.

Fallon himself fired back after Trump tweeted some comments to the host for “whimpering” while tussling his hair on Fallon’s show. “Wait, shouldn’t HE have more important things to do?’ He’s the president! What are you doing? Why are you tweeting at me?!” responded Fallon.

The president has not commented on Kimmel’s response.