Meghan Markle Called Out For Crossing Her Legs As Royal Watchers Call The Move ‘Disrespectful To The Queen’

Meghan Markle is supposed to sit properly at royal events.

If nothing else, it’s important to remember that Meghan Markle is an American, who was raised on American customs. So, it’s only natural that, from time to time, she’ll commit a “royal faux pas” or two.

That hasn’t stopped royal watchers from running to The Daily Mail to tell them about the Duchess of Sussex’s latest mistake.

Apparently, their issue is that Kate Middleton has perfected what has become known as the “Duchess slant,” which is a proper way of sitting on one’s side.

That, then, has become the accepted way for royal women to sit in their seats.

Meghan Markle, however, apparently didn’t get the memo, and she was caught crossing her legs at Westminster Abbey, which is how most American women with a modicum of class sit, especially when they’re in a skirt or a dress.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive at @Wabbey to attend a service marking the Centenary of the @RoyalAirForce today. #RAF100 pic.twitter.com/pLibSjzQ10 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 10, 2018

There is a bit of good news, however, from this seating position: while royal watchers sniff that it’s “improper” for a lady to cross her legs while sitting, experts believe that this method could be soon dubbed “The Sussex Sit,” after Meghan’s newly-earned title.

William Hanson, an etiquette expert, said that it used to be the “custom” for ladies to not cross their legs while sitting. However, over the course of the past 50 years, especially as shorter skirts came into fashion, crossing legs while sitting became the default way of sitting for many American women.

However, while royal women prefer to sit with their legs closed — but not crossed — Meghan Markle isn’t necessarily “breaking the rules” by crossing her legs when she’s sitting.

"As the youth of today, you should play a part in shaping the policies which will make the future better for everyone." — The Duke of Sussex, #CommonwealthYouth Ambassador, to young @CommonwealthSec leaders pic.twitter.com/fxLF2H0fV1 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 6, 2018

This isn’t the first time that the Duchess has come under fire for crossing her legs.

Earlier this month, she crossed her legs at the Young Leaders Reception at Buckingham Palace.

Royal experts sniffed that this action was considered “disrespectful” to Queen Elizabeth II, adding that “royal ladies” sit with their legs crossed at the ankle, not at the knee.

Royal ladies are often asked to sit in the “Duchess slant” or with their legs crossed at the ankle for “poise and posture” and to protect their modesty when they’re required to sit for extended periods of time. However, another royal watcher pointed out that the Duchess of Cornwall — Camilla Parker-Bowles — has also crossed her leg at the knee, and no one accused her of being “disrespectful.”

Despite the uproar, though, many are supportive of Meghan Markle for a variety of reasons and wish that the British press — and so-called “royal watchers” would leave her alone for a little while.