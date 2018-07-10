David, Victoria Beckham’s Sweet Birthday Wishes For ‘Princess’ Daughter Harper

She just turned seven-years-old!

Superstar couple David and Victoria Beckham took to their respective social media pages to wish their youngest child and only daughter, Harper Seven a happy birthday.

David Beckham posted on Instagram of his little girl, “What can I say about my little princess other than she is perfect in every possible way…. Harper Seven has turned 7…. Happy birthday to my big girl… This little one is so loved by her brothers, mummy and daddy… Special, special little girl makes me smile every single day.”

Mom Victoria, posted an Instagram snap with her daughter and son Romeo, writing: “Happy Birthday baby girl x We love u so so much x so many kisses!!! X Mummy, Daddy, Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruzie x.”

The couple is insanely proud of all their children, regularly posting photos of their big and small accomplishments, just like any proud parents.

Victoria Beckham recently posted an adorable photo of Harper and David hugging. The youngster was dressed in her school uniform and had her long hair styled in two Princess Leia buns on either side of her head, stating that Harper “loves her daddy.”

The former Spice Girl spoke lovingly of her only daughter recently during an interview she gave during the Forbes Women’s Summit, as reported by Us Weekly.

Victoria remarked that when Harper goes to school, the fashion designer watches her daughter walk up the school stairs and revealed she gives her a kiss and these parting words; “Harper, you’re a girl, you can achieve anything. You can do anything that you want to do.”

The singer and fashion designer added that she believes that the message to her daughter will eventually become part of her everyday life. Victoria wants her daughter to believe she can do anything and “probably more” than her brothers can. The former Spice Girl explained that she talks about female empowerment a lot with her daughter. She also revealed that Harper wants to be an “inventor” when she gets older.

Victoria called her daughter “a strong smart woman — little woman.”

Earlier this month, both Victoria and David, who have been married 19 years, slammed rumors that they are splitting. “There is no impending statement, has been no statement and there is no divorce,” Victoria Beckham’s rep told Us Weekly in a statement on June 8. “What nonsense. Fake news fueled by social media. Embarrassing for the sloppy outlets who have chosen to write such rubbish.”

The twosome recently posted anniversary words of love to one another on their respective social media accounts for their anniversary.