Stormy Daniels Strips Near White House At The Same Time Donald Trump Makes Supreme Court Pick

She appeared at the opening of a new Washington D.C. adult club in a show called 'All Things Revealed.'

At the same time President Donald Trump was holding court at the White House nominating Brett Kavanaugh as his pick for the Supreme Court seat vacated by retiring Justice Anthony M. Kennedy, adult film star Stormy Daniels appeared just one mile away at the grand opening of a strip club named The Cloakroom.

According to The New York Post, Daniels headlined the opening event with a show called “All Things Revealed.”

During her 15-minute set, the Post reported Daniels donned the iconic ensemble similarly worn by film star and alleged presidential mistress Marilyn Monroe; a long pink dress, white gloves, sparkly jewelry and feather boa, and took them all off to tunes such as “Big Spender” and “Material Girl.”

The Post spoke to a woman named Diana Lautenberger, who was there to support Daniels because she reportedly feels the adult star “is the one person who could take down Donald Trump.”

The Post reported that the event charged upwards of $50 per seat to see Daniels and other strippers perform.

After her set was finished, the Post reported Daniels made her way to the club’s lobby in a black halter dress to sell merchandise and take pictures with her supporters.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, alleges she had sex with Trump in 2006 when he was married to wife Melania. The president has denied her allegations. The adult film star is suing Trump and his former personal lawyer Michael Cohen and seeking to invalidate a nondisclosure agreement that she signed days before the 2016 presidential election.

CNN reported that Daniels claims “Trump attempted to tarnish her reputation and credibility by dismissing her account and subsequent description of a man who threatened her in 2011, at a time when she was ready to go public about her alleged affair with Trump.”

Stormy Daniels was stripping near the White House as Trump was making Kavanaugh pick https://t.co/6JbBBfBOQD pic.twitter.com/mVxv8XGdTg — New York Post (@nypost) July 10, 2018

Daniels’ Cloakroom performance coincided with Trump’s announcement of his nomination for the Supreme Court, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, a favorite of the Republican legal establishment. Kavanaugh could succeed retiring Supreme Court Justice Anthony M. Kennedy.

The Washington Post reported Trump’s statement following Kavanaugh’s nomination.

“In keeping with President Reagan’s legacy, I do not ask about a nominee’s personal opinions. What matters is not a judge’s political views but whether they can set aside those views to do what the law and the Constitution require. I am pleased to say that I have found, without doubt, such a person.”

Kavanaugh was one of four federal judges under consideration by the president. The others who were in the running for the position were Amy Coney Barrett, Thomas M. Hardiman, and Raymond M. Kethledge.