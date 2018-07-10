Meghan Markle Stuns In Black Dior To Celebrate RAF’s 100th Anniversary Celebrations

The Duchess of Sussex joined senior royals at Westminster Abbey in a custom Dior, a day after being panned for wearing "drab" green for Prince Louis' christening.

Meghan Markle knows a thing or two about setting trends.

The American actress turned British royal, who was just yesterday criticized by social media fashionistas for wearing a “drab” olive green ensemble to Prince Louis’ christening, set the world ablaze in a stunning custom Dior hours later when she joined fellow royals to celebrate Royal Air Force’s 100th anniversary celebrations at Westminster Abbey this morning.

Donning a fit-and-flare black Dior with a boatneck, not dissimilar from the neckline of her Givenchy wedding dress, Meghan paired it up with a netted hat from Stephen Jones, complementing her elegant side bun which celebrity hairstylists say is fast becoming her signature look since Markle stepped into her royal shoes.

“The bun is quickly becoming the Duchess’s signature look,” hair stylist Jason Collier told the Daily Mail, “so it’s no surprise to see her sporting this style at today’s ceremony.”

‘It’s clearly a style that she feels comfortable with, which is so important when you’re stepping out in front of the cameras.”

She completed her look by wearing pale heels also by Dior.

The Duchess of Sussex was joined by other senior royals for the Centenary celebrations, including the Queen, Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall, as well as Prince William and Kate Middleton, the latter of whom people were not expecting since she has been on a maternity leave following her third child’s birth in April this year.

Check out some of the photos of the stunning Meghan Markle and her fellow royals at Westminster.

Jeff Spicer / Getty Images Jeff Spicer Jeff Spicer / Getty Images Simon Dawson / Getty Images

Kate Middleton also gave one of her rare public appearances lately in a pale blue Alexander McQueen, proudly wearing the Air Cadets Dacre brooch, the highest award any female cadet can receive. She strode alongside Prince William, who, like his little brother Prince Harry, wore his full RAF uniform.

The event marked the 100th anniversary of the world’s oldest Air Force — the Royal Air Force — which was formed on April 1, 1918, independent of the British Army and Royal Navy.

As well as being Britain’s top defense system in air, the RAF has prevented conflicts and delivered aids in areas hit by natural disasters over the last many decades. So it is no wonder that both Prince William and Prince Harry appeared honored to be present for the celebrations. Following the service at Westminster, a royal flypast will take place over Buckingham Palace.

The event also marked another stop in what is a very busy itinerary for the newly-wed royal couple, who will fly to Dublin soon after the celebrations, where as well as attending meetings with the Irish president Michael Higgins and Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, the royal couple will visit the home of Gaelic football, and the country’s most popular university.

We can’t wait to see how Meghan will turn up for those events.