Khloe Kardashian Flaunts Post-Baby Body In Skin Tight Pants On Date Night With Tristan Thompson

Khloe was in high spirits during a date night with Tristan.

Despite the Kardashian-Jenner clan hovering on both sides of the fence following the reveal of Tristan Thompson’s alleged cheating scandal, Khloe has decided to stick by her man.

According to Daily Mail, Khloe was pictured enjoying a rare date night with Tristan on Monday evening. The two appeared to be enjoying a romantic double date at Nobu Restaurant in Malibu with LeBron James and his wife Savannah.

Khloe was all smiles in the photos as she flaunted her unbelievable post-baby body in a pair of exceptionally tight pants. A picture taken of the couple from behind as they entered the restaurant revealed just how flattering the skin-tight pants were to the curves in Kardashian’s derriere. The reality star complemented her grey leggings with a casual chic khaki-colored top and heels that only added to her towering height.

Kardashian opted for a simple teased hairstyle parted in the center and bronze-colored makeup.

All smiles in every photo, Khloe appeared to be not only enjoying a small break from motherhood but happy with her decision to stay with Tristan.

Daily Mail notes this outing was a rare date night sighting for Thompson and Kardashian. The duo has been plenty busy at home with being the new parents of baby True, whom they welcomed into the world on April 12.

As those who have been following this couple know, Khloe and Tristan have had a pretty rocky go of things after news broke that Thompson had been allegedly cheating on Kardashian while she was pregnant with baby True. Perhaps the biggest shell shocker behind this news was that it broke just days before their daughter was born.

Khloe has been a pretty open book on social media and with media outlets as of late. She recently returned to work and revealed she was “anxious” about leaving her daughter after spending so much time with her from the moment she was born. She, however, noted that her baby girl did give her a new level of motivation for success in her professional life that she didn’t have before becoming a mother.

????Baby True ???? A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jun 13, 2018 at 6:29am PDT

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also recently took to Twitter to open up about not breastfeeding baby True anymore. She discussed how emotional it was to give up, but that it was something she had to do because it “wasn’t working” for her body anymore.

While there is no doubt baby True has a lot of cousins floating around the Kardashian-Jenner family, she also has a brother as Tristan is the father of 18-month-old Prince, whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.

Regardless of the emotional milestones Khloe has faced as a new mother and the bumps in the road of her relationship with Tristan, she looked to be in high spirits during her date night.