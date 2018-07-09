Kim Kardashian Slammed By Fans Online After Posting A Photo Of North West & Penelope Disick In A Stroller

Kim Kardashian is taking heat from fans online this week after posting a photo of her oldest daughter, North West, and her sister Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter, Penelope Disick, sitting together in a stroller.

According to a July 9 report by Life & Style Magazine, some of Kim Kardashian’s Instagram followers are outraged that North West, 5, and Penelope Disick, 6, still ride in strollers, believing that they are too old to be carted around in the device by their parents, and that they should be up walking around on their own.

Kardashian posted a photo of the two cousins in a stroller in honor of Penelope’s sixth birthday on Sunday. Kim shared the snapshot of the girls seemingly having an intense conversation, and captioned the funny snapshot, “Happy 6th Birthday my baby girl Penelope! I love you so much you have no idea! But P, what’s the tea you’re spilling here?!?!?!”

“Why [are] they in a push chair? She’s six,” one Instagram user commented on the photo, while another told the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star that the girls should be walking “like everybody else” to build up their leg muscles. Another fan commented that it was “ridiculous” that the girls were sitting in a stroller at their age, and that they “should be walking.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Penelope Disick celebrated her 6th birthday on Sunday while on vacation in Italy with her mother, Kourtney Kardashian, and her boyfriend Younes Bendjima. Penelope’s father, Scott Disick, was not in attendance for her birthday. However, the 6-year-old did celebrate her big day with a huge bash back home in L.A. in June before leaving for vacation.

Penelope and North shared a joint birthday party this year, as their birthdays are only a few weeks apart. The little girls decided on a unicorn-themed party, and seemed to have a great time together with all of their friends and family members in tow. The duo even wore matching unicorn robes for the party.

As many Kardashian fans know, North West and Penelope Disick have been best friends since they were babies. The little girls have made celebrating their birthdays together a family tradition, and last year rang in the special day with a Moana-themed party.

During last year’s event, Penelope wore an exact replica of Moana’s outfit in the Disney movie, while North donned a grass crown and matching lei. The group dined on BBQ ribs and macaroni and cheese and had shaved ice for dessert.