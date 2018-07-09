‘The Bachelorette’ Episode 7 To Be Interrupted By Trump, Spoilers Tease Big Date For Becca Kufrin Frontrunner

'Bachelorette' fans should brace for an interruption during Monday's broadcast, but they won't end up missing any of the action

There is a lot of action coming up on Monday’s episode of The Bachelorette as Becca Kufrin faces two more eliminations and the prospect of meeting the families of her remaining guys. Unfortunately, news has emerged indicating that there will be an interruption during this Week 7 broadcast as President Donald Trump will be on television to reveal his Supreme Court nominee. Luckily, ABC has anticipated this and will make sure that viewers don’t miss any of the good stuff.

As has previously been detailed by the Inquisitr, Becca Kufrin faces one group date and three one-on-one dates in Episode 7. Frontrunner Garrett Yrigoyen gets an individual outing with Becca, as do Colton Underwood and Blake Horstmann. That means that Wills Reid, Leo Dottavio, and Jason Tartick get stuck on a group date.

A new sneak peek packed with Bachelorette spoilers teases the date ahead with Garrett. The promo was shared via the show’s Twitter page and it shows Kufrin talking about how she felt very strongly about Yrigoyen from the beginning of the season. Becca says she’s very excited for this date and she’s thrilled to have another one-on-one with him. She adds that she thinks he’ll embrace the moment and they’ll head out in a seaplane.

Seas every opportunity because we're shore it will be worth it. #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/EJJPNiToJN — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) July 8, 2018

Becca and Garrett will get to have a picnic on a private beach and they’ll spend some time frolicking in the water. The Bachelorette spoilers indicate that they’ll have a romantic dinner and hit the water together again for some steamy moments in the dark. At some point, Yrigoyen will be heard mentioning that if things go right, Kufrin might be the last woman he’ll say he’s falling in love with.

Unfortunately, it looks like Blake and Jason will get a glimpse of Becca and Garrett’s plane flying by and Bachelorette spoilers reveal that some of the guys will be struggling with feelings of jealousy during their time in the Bahamas. Ultimately, it is said that Blake, Colton, and Garrett all get roses on their dates while Jason gets the group date rose, meaning that Leo and Wills head home.

Here’s my PSA for #BachelorNation @abcnews will be cutting in at 9/8 ET/CT tonight for SCOTUS announcement. #TheBachelorette will be “paused” and seen in its entirety. Now go have a great day and I’ll see you tonight! — Chris Harrison (@chrisbharrison) July 9, 2018

What about that anticipated interruption Monday night? Host Chris Harrison took to Twitter to share the news that President Donald Trump would be interrupting the Episode 7 broadcast. It sounds as if the interruption will come right in the middle of the episode, but nobody will miss any of the action.

Apparently, ABC will essentially pause the Bachelorette broadcast for Trump’s announcement and run the rest of the Bachelorette in full once the president has announced his SCOTUS pick. That means that those who record the weekly episodes will want to add in a bit of padding at the end as the show will run long.

Becca Kufrin has been developing strong feelings for several of her bachelors and Bachelorette spoilers hint that these outings in the Bahamas will be steamy and romantic. That final rose ceremony is right around the corner and viewers are hoping that she finds her happily-ever-after at last.