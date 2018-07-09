Christina El Moussa’s Boyfriend, Ant Anstead, Shares Heartfelt Birthday Tribute To Christina On 35th Birthday

Flip or Flop star Christina El Moussa’s 35th birthday is already off to a great start!

To kick off the morning, El Moussa’s boyfriend, television personality Ant Anstead, shared a series of photos of himself and Christina throughout their relationship. The first in the series of images shows El Moussa and Anstead staring lovingly into each other’s eyes at the dinner table. Just by the look on their faces, it’s easy to see that the two are head-over-heels for each other. A few other photos in the deck show both Anstead and El Moussa rocking face masks as well as a screenshot of a FaceTime call between the couple.

And in addition to just the sweet series of photos, Anstead also shared a heartfelt message to his lady that is enough to make fans swoon.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY to this absolute LEGEND!!!! 35 today!!! @christinaelmoussa you make me laugh every single day! You are crazy! In a good way! An inspiration! You saved me! Oh and not too shabby for 35!!! #HMF love you x.”

Within just three hours of the post, Anstead’s post has gained a lot of attention with over 2,700 likes in addition to 100-plus comments from his 43,000 Instagram followers. Many chimed in to wish Christina a happy birthday while countless others suggested that the couple looks so cute together that they should strongly consider getting married.

“I love the two of you together! You both so happy! Happy Birthday Christina!”

“Put a ring on it,” another fan wrote.

And on her own Instagram page, Christina gave fans a glimpse of how she was spending her birthday. The reality star shared a photo of herself at Urth Cafe in Laguna Beach, enjoying breakfast with her daughter and son. The three are all smiles as they each have plates of food in front of them and seem to be enjoying their meals. Anstead is not pictured in the photograph but he may be behind the camera lens taking the photo.

Like her boyfriend’s post, Christina’s has also gained her a fair share of attention with over 11,000 likes in addition to 180-plus comments within just an hour of posting. Again, may fans chimed in on the picture to wish El Moussa a happy birthday while countless other fans gushed over what a good mom that she appears to be.

“35!? I thought you may be in your late 20s… amazing! Happy birthday.”

“I love your shorter hair! Slaying as usual! Happy birthday…35 couldn’t look any better,” one more fan wrote.

Christina’s show, Flip or Flop, is currently airing on HGTV and her new show, Christina on the Coast, is set to premiere early next year.