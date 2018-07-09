Giuliana Rancic Shows Off Thin Figure In Tight Workout Gear Ahead Of ‘E! News’ Return

It appears as though Giuliana Rancic is taking time to enjoy a little rest and relaxation before returning to E! News.

As the Inquisitr shared a few weeks ago, the television personality will make a return to E! News to co-host the popular show with Jason Kennedy this coming fall. Rancic still hosts Fashion Police and Live From the Red Carpet but left the news show three years ago. John Najarian, who is the Executive Vice President & General Manager of News & Digital at E!, released a statement over how excited they are to have Giuliana returning.

“Giuliana is an incredibly charismatic and well-respected entertainment journalist. As a longtime member of the E! family, it’s exciting to welcome her back home to E! News. While E! News has seen massive growth across digital and social, we have also continued to expand and elevate our television coverage, and Giuliana is an excellent addition to our weeknight series, which remains the most watched entertainment news franchise with young women.”

Over the course of the summer, Rancic has appeared to be having a good time enjoying her off-time with husband, Bill Rancic, and their son, Duke. In a photo posted to her popular Instagram account yesterday, the 43-year-old looked sporty and workout chic. Giuliana can be seen rocking matching purple leggings and a workout top along with a pair of white sneakers, perfectly showcasing her lean body.

She looks down at her feet as she can also be seen donning a pair of sunglasses as well as a ponytail. The snapshot is picture-perfect as she poses in a grassy area with tall trees just behind her. Thus far, the image has already gained a ton of attention with over 30,000 likes in addition to 460-plus comments in just a day of posting. Some fans were quick to comment on Rancic’s beauty while a few others thought that she looked a little too thin in the picture.

“Somehow I think it’s ok that you skipped a day… you look amazing!”

“Girl you’re so thin…beautiful but oh so thin,” another fan wrote.

A few days earlier, Rancic shared a photo of herself and her husband, Bill Rancic, on a boat. Bill looks photo ready and he looks into the camera and seems to pose like a model. Giuliana, on the other hand, was definitely not ready for the photo, as she closes her eyes and puts her sunglasses back on the top of her head. At least she appears to be enjoying herself, though, with a glass of wine in hand. Like her other photo, this one gained a lot of attention with over 65,000 likes and 600-plus comments.

Hopefully, Giuliana can enjoy a few more trips before she gets back in the grind of things!