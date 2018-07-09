Kim Kardashian Gives Monday Motivation By Posting A Racy Photo Of Herself In Bed

Kim Kardashian is giving off some major Monday morning vibes. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted a photo of herself in bed wearing nothing but her underwear to start off the week, and fans can’t get over her toned body.

According to a July 9 report by The Daily Mail, Kim Kardashian started off the week giving her fans some major Monday motivation. The mother of three showed off her flat tummy in a photo of herself wearing nothing but her underwear while lounging in bed on Monday morning.

While Kardashian looks great in the photo, it seems that she didn’t just roll out of bed that way. Wearing only her underwear, Kim poses for the camera in an unmade bed with white sheets. However, Kardashian is wearing a full face of makeup in the photo, as her lips, eyelashes, eyelids, and eyebrows are clearly done up in the snapshot.

The report reveals that Kim Kardashian had already completed a workout by the time she posted the Monday morning photo. Kim revealed via social media that she had an early morning workout, and that she wasn’t in the mood to exercise to start off the week, but that she pushed herself and made it through her exercise routine.

Monday Morning A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jul 9, 2018 at 8:49am PDT

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian has not only been focused on toning her body, but she is also creating a brand new project centering around female inmates and what happens to them following their release from prison.

TMZ reports that Kardashian recently visited the California Institution for Women in Corona on Friday. Kim walked the grounds with security in tow and even toured the living quarters at the prison before sitting down to meet with about 15 inmates.

Kim Kardashian reportedly talked to the women about their thoughts and feelings about being in prison and away from their former lives. She also asked them what their hopes, dreams, and plans were for the time when they finally get released from prison. The reality star was allegedly at the facility for several hours as she did some research for her new program, which is said to be centered around helping women adjust to daily life following their prison release.

Kardashian’s program comes just weeks after she played a critical role in getting imprisoned grandmother, Alice Johnson, out from behind bars and has seemingly been inspired to do something to help others in similar positions.