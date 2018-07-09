Spoilers For ‘The Bachelorette,’ Week 7: Blake Struggles As Garrett Gets A One-On-One With Becca Kufrin

Blake Horstmann will be feeling anxious over his standing with 'Bachelorette' Becca Kufrin as he hopes for a one-on-one in the Bahamas in Episode 7.

Emotions will be running high in Episode 7 of ABC’s The Bachelorette 2018 season. Six men will head to the Bahamas with Becca Kufrin and these remaining suitors know that individual dates are essential to getting a hometown date. From the looks of the latest spoilers, it seems that jealousy will start to brew and some of these guys will be feeling hurt when things don’t go their way.

Entertainment Tonight shares an emotional sneak peek for Monday night’s show. Blake Horstmann has definitely connected with Becca Kufrin throughout the season, but he is feeling anxious to get another one-on-one to take things to the next level. The Week 7 show will have three one-on-one’s and one group date, and based on this Bachelorette spoiler video, it looks likely that this emotional encounter happens while Colton Underwood is on his outing with Becca.

The remaining guys will all be sitting around talking about how they’re anxious for alone time with Kufrin. Soon another date card arrives, and Garrett Yrigoyen is tapped for the next individual date in the Bahamas. By the looks of things, Blake is left feeling deflated and frustrated by this news.

In the preview video, Yrigoyen admits that he could feel how disappointed all of the other men were when the date card revealed that he was getting the next date with Kufrin. Horstmann will talk about how he thought he had something special with Becca, but he will wonder if he was just making it up in his head and perceiving a connection that wasn’t really there.

While Garrett and Colton definitely get one-on-one dates during their trip to the Bahamas, Bachelorette spoilers previously revealed via the Inquisitr detail that Blake will get an individual date in Episode 7 as well. This will surely brighten his spirits a great deal, although it will likely leave Wills Reid, Jason Tartick, and Leo Dottavio feeling bummed that they’re relegated to the group date.

Despite some heavy emotions about wondering where he stands with Becca, Bachelorette spoilers hint that Blake’s time with Kufrin will go very well. Based on the teasers out there about how the rest of the season plays out, he definitely isn’t imagining his connection to her. However, that doesn’t mean that he will walk away from this journey engaged.

Will Blake Horstmann open up to Becca Kufrin about his concerns when they do get alone time in the Bahamas? The Bachelorette spoilers hint that there are key moments coming up in Episode 7 that will lay the groundwork for how the rest of this journey plays out and viewers will not want to miss a minute of the action.