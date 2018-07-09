Gwen Stefani Says She’s ‘Super In Love’ With ‘Manly Man’ Blake Shelton

Gwen gushed over her boyfriend Blake during an interview with Heidi Klum.

Gwen Stefani certainly isn’t hiding her love for Blake Shelton, and she proved it once again in a new interview with InStyle with longtime friend, model, and America’s Got Talent judge, Heidi Klum. Stefani couldn’t help but name drop her boyfriend in the new interview, where she told the former Victoria’s Secret model that she’s “super in love” with Shelton and also revealed how he’s had an influence on her style.

Gwen made the latest confession about her man when discussing her style and her passion for fashion, as she confessed that being in love with Blake – who she first met when they were both coaches on NBC’s singing competition The Voice in 2014 – has somewhat changed the way she dresses since they first began dating in 2015.

When asked by Klum how she would describe her style now, Stefani responded by admitting that she now feels as though she dresses “more feminine than ever before.”

“It’s probably because I’m super in love and have a really manly man [Blake Shelton],” Gwen then continued of how the country star has influenced her style. “I enjoy letting that part of me come out now because when I was in No Doubt, I never thought of myself as sexy.”

Stefani then added that she’s always considered herself to be more of a tomboy when it comes to the way she dresses, noting that she “hardly ever carried a purse” before.

Gwen then continued to speak out about her relationship with Blake and her style, telling Heidi that one of her favorite dresses she’s ever worn is the stunning red floor-length gown that she wore the first time she and Blake ever walked the red carpet together.

“The red Yanina Couture dress I had on when Blake and I stepped out for the first time,” she responded after the model and TV personality asked about her favorite dress ever.

“That was a magical night,” Stefani continued of making her red carpet debut with her man, “and I loved the flowers.”

And although some may think that Blake’s country style has rubbed off on Gwen, the “I’ll Name The Dogs” denied that that’s actually the case during an interview last November. As Entertainment Tonight reported, the singer has been spotted sporting camo gear and overalls while enjoying the outdoors in her boyfriend’s home state of Oklahoma and her hometown of Los Angeles.

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

“It’s funny because when she and I started seeing each other the pictures of us would come out and she’d be wearing camo,” Blake told PeopleStyle. “She’s like ‘What the f***? I’ve been wearing camo since I was 17-years-old.”

Shelton then continued that she would jokingly tell her boyfriend, “‘You’re copying me!'”

Blake then revealed in the interview that he has had a bit of an influence on the way his girlfriend dresses, admitting that she now wears more baseball caps than she did before and also likes to help herself to things from his closet.

Shelton said when asked about the twosome sharing clothes that she doesn’t always ask before borrowing his clothing, “so she’s welcome to anything in my closet.”

As Inquisitr previously reported, Stefani has also been showing off her style for her man on stage as well as off.

Gwen recently revealed what appeared to be a nod to her boyfriend during her Las Vegas residency shows at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas Resort & Casino.

Donning a cowgirl costume at one point in her “Just A Girl” shows, Stefani told the crowd during the opening night last month, “You don’t know what it’s like to be able to wear a cowgirl costume right in front of Blake Shelton.”

“This is like my fantasy come true,” she then added of her country-inspired costume choice as her boyfriend watched her perform in Sin City from the crowd.