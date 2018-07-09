WWE News: Elias Talks Seth Rollins, His Recent Match With The Undertaker, And Ronda Rousey

Elias was recently in a tag team match with The Undertaker, but the singer-wrestler hopes to have a one-on-one bout with him in the future.

Elias is one of the most popular, and one of the most entertaining, WWE superstars on Raw. He recently had a stellar match with Seth Rollins at Money in the Bank, and many experts involved in the industry feel that a WWE title run in Elias’ future is all but guaranteed. Whether you love him for his guitar playing antics and witty one-liners or hate him for it, few would disagree that the talented WWE superstar always entertains. In a recent interview with the New York Post, that took place before a WWE house show this past weekend, Elias discussed his recent match with Seth Rollins, his feelings about Ronda Rousey in the WWE, and his tag team match involving The Undertaker.

When asked about his match with Seth Rollins receiving a lot of praise, the WWE superstar said that if he opened up people’s eyes to what Elias is capable of, then that’s fantastic. He said he goes out there every single week, whether it’s in the ring or on the guitar, and hopes he can bring some new eyes on the WWE product. He remarked that working with Rollins at Money in the Bank was a great experience, and that it’s only a matter of time before Elias is on the regular main event schedule for television and pay-per-views. He also added that he feels that Seth Rollins is at his best right now.

As the Inquisitr reported, at a recent WWE house show in New York City’s Madison Square Garden, Elias teamed with Baron Corbin and Kevin Owens to face Braun Strowman, Roman Reigns, and The Undertaker in a six-man tag team match. The Undertaker would end up choke-slamming Owens for the victory, but Elias saw some in-ring action with The Undertaker during that contest. Last December, the singer-wrestler performed in a sold-out WWE show at Madison Square Garden, and he told the New York Post what that meant to him.

“Madison Square Garden is a historical venue and it’s especially important to WWE, so for me to fill up there and sell it out the first time I’m there was incredibly special”

Elias was then asked what his response was when the WWE told him he was going to work a match involving The Undertaker.

“I said, ‘That is the perfect matchup.’ I would have preferred if it was one-on-one, but that would probably happen somewhere down the line. This will be the first-ever meeting of The Deadman and The Living Truth.”

WWE announced that The Undertaker will be making his in-ring return to Madison Square Garden live event set to take place on July 7. The appearance will mark the first time in eight years that the legendary figure will compete in the arena pic.twitter.com/2jisNcGJiH — The Undertaker (@ThanksYouTaker) June 11, 2018

Elias then revealed his impression thus far of “Rowdy” Ronda Rousey.

“I think Ronda Rousey is fantastic. She’s a fantastic addition to the entire crew of WWE.”

He added that he thinks that Rousey has blown away people’s expectations, that she’s a great person, and on a personal level, she let everyone in the WWE know that she walks with Elias.