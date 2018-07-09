Kendall Jenner Flaunts Tiny Figure In Black Crop Top During LA Dinner With Ben Simmons

Kendall rocked a black crop top during an after-hour dinner with her rumored beau Ben Simmons last night.

Kardashian and Jenner fans have been spotting and linking Kendall and Ben Simmons together for a few months now. According to Daily Mail, the two appeared to be enjoying dinner in Los Angeles together last night.

Kendall and Ben did not arrive at the local Mexican restaurant named Javier’s for a private after-hour meal together, but they were spotted leaving together. While the duo walked side-by-side as they exited the restaurant, they were not holding hands or exchanging any form of PDA.

Jenner seized the opportunity to flaunt her tiny figure during the Saturday night dinner sporting a small black crop top and a pair of high-waisted skin-tight jeans. Her crop top did a spectacular job of modestly showing off her top assets and her tiny toned tummy. Her tight jeans flaunted her tiny waist and her toned legs.

Ben opted for something a little more casual, sporting a grey t-shirt, red and black sneakers, and a sweatshirt tied-up high around his waist. One couldn’t help but wonder how comfortable Ben’s choice in attire was given how humid Los Angeles has been this weekend.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, this isn’t the first time Kendall and Simmons have been spotted together this week. The rumored couple were spotted cozied up together and exchanging some serious PDA during Khloe Kardashian’s Independence Day celebration. Many speculated this wasn’t an intentional reveal as the PDA between Kendall and Ben was spotted in the background of a video on Khloe’s Instagram story.

Summertime and the livin' (and lovin') is easy. https://t.co/2vyFn8jr1j — E! News (@enews) July 6, 2018

According to Entertainment Tonight, Kendall and Ben were also spotted enjoying some romantic time together by the pool at Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills this week.

“Kendall and Ben were getting cozy in the hot tub,” the eyewitnesses revealed to Entertainment Tonight. “They snuggled up and looked happy together!”

Unfortunately, things aren’t all peaceful and happy for Kendall and Ben after his ex Tinashe claimed he had been texting her while he was spending time with Jenner. Simmons, however, quickly squashed rumors claiming he was in contact with his ex. Sources close to Ben told TMZ it was a “flat out lie” that Tinashe and Ben had been in any form of contact since things started heating up between he and Jenner.

Kendall Jenner steps out for dinner with Ben Simmons in LA https://t.co/PkGXIruvAS — Gina Lawriw (@GinaLawriw) July 9, 2018

Ben and Tinashe had a very brief relationship between March and May of this year.

As those who have followed Kendall for a while know, Jenner is notoriously private about her personal life – especially her love life. So, this is the biggest reason why it has yet to be confirmed that she and Ben are actually a couple despite the fact that they are spending a lot of time together and appear to be very smitten.