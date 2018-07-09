The Duke & Duchess of Sussex mail out notes following the royal wedding

The royal wedding thank you notes have been mailed out from Kensington Palace, and each card will give the recipient a memento of the big day. The cards sent out on behalf of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex thanked each person who sent a note or card wishing the couple well, in addition to those who sent gifts.

People Magazine said that the cards include a black and white photo taken by royal wedding photographer Alexi Lubomirski. The cardstock notes include the Kensington Palace crest as well as a return address on the envelope also of the palace.

The notes include a message from Markle and Prince Harry.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been overwhelmed by all the incredibly kind cards and letters they have received on the occasion of their Wedding and are so touched that you took the trouble to write as you did. It really was most thoughtful of you and greatly appreciated by The Royal Highness who send you their very best wishes.”

Though the photo included is from the wedding, both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are smiling, and it hardly looks like the formal photos that the public usually sees from Kensington Palace.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Send Sweet Thank You Notes Following Their Royal Wedding https://t.co/uZlMwUwNKH — People (@people) July 8, 2018

Just after the royal wedding in May, Kensington Palace issued a statement thanking everyone who wished Meghan and Harry best wishes in general, even those who woke up early in the United States to watch the event on television.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex would like to thank everyone who took part in the celebrations of their wedding on Saturday. They feel so lucky to have been able to share their day with all those gathered in Windsor and also all those who watched the wedding on television across the U.K., Commonwealth, and around the world.”

The Duke and Duchess were said to be so happy with the photos taken by Alexi Lubomirski that they wanted to include one in the thank you note.

“Their Royal Highnesses are delighted with these official portraits taken by Alexi Lubomirski and are happy to be able to share them today. They would also like to say thank you for all of the generous messages of support they have received.”

But if your very own photo from the royal wedding isn’t enough, there are still plenty of royal wedding collectibles out there for royal-watchers. Whether you are looking for a painted mug for your desk or some fine bone China, there is something out there for you, even on the high end.

“Fine bone china, trimmed with 22-carat gold and handmade in a Victorian pottery in Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire— the heart of England’s pottery country.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are currently on a Commonwealth Tour.