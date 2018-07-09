Watch France Vs. Belgium 2018 FIFA World Cup Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Semifinal Online

Longtime rivals France and Belgium square off in their 76th and most important match, with a berth in the 2018 FIFA World Cup Final on the line.

European rivals France and Belgium, countries so close that they share a 365-mile border, will square off for the 76th time since their rivalry began in 1904, according to the soccer database 11v11. But Tuesday’s match will be the most important the two have ever played — because there will be a berth in the 2018 FIFA World Cup Final at stake. The semifinal match will live stream from Saint Petersburg, Russia.

The Belgian “Golden Generation” of footballers face what will likely be their greatest challenge in a relentless French side, even after Belgium survived a late comeback by five-time World Cup champions Brazil on Friday to book their place in the semifinals, as the BBC reported. It took an own goal by Brazil’s Fernandinho off a corner by Belgium and West Bromwich Albion winger Nacer Chadli.

Kevin de Bruyne, a teammate of Fernandinho at Manchester City, produced the goal that would prove the difference for Belgium in the 31st minute, followed by a second half that saw Belgium gallantly holding off a frantic Brazil onslaught that yielded a 76th-minute Renato Augusto goal, but nothing else.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the France vs. Belgium 2018 FIFA World Cup semifinal game, see the streaming instructions at the bottom of this article. Kickoff for the momentous match between the neighboring European sides is scheduled for 9 p.m. Moscow Standard Time at Krestovsky Stadium in Saint Petersburg, Russia, on Tuesday, July 10.

In France and in Belgium, the game will get underway at 8 p.m. Central European Summer Time. In the United Kingdom, that start time will be 7 p.m. British Summer Time, while fans in the United States can log into the France vs. Belgium live stream at 2 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, or 11 a.m. Pacific. Fans in India can watch the game live stream at 11:30 p.m. India Standard Time on Monday.

France Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris makes a game-changing save in the quarterfinal against Uruguay. Alexander Hassenstein / Getty Images

“If you beat Brazil you should not be frightened by anyone,” Chadli said later, as quoted by The Sporting News. “If you are scared, you will not play at 100 percent.”

France reached the semifinals thanks to a 2-0 win over Uruguay that featured a howler from Uruguayan goalkeeper Fernando Muslera, as News.com.au reported. Muslera allowed a strike from France’s Antoine Griezmann, kicking from outside the box, to slide straight through his hands and into the net.

On the other end, France goalie Hugo Lloris made what ESPN called a “wonder save” off of Uruguay’s Martin Caceres to change the momentum of the match, and ultimately secure advancement for France.

Watch a preview of the France vs. Belgium semifinal clash in the video below, courtesy of ESPN FC.

To watch a live stream of the France vs. Belgium World Cup knockout match, use the stream provided by Fox Sports Go. Be aware that accessing the Fox Sports Go live stream requires login credentials from a cable or satellite TV provider subscription.

To watch the semifinal France vs. Belgium 2018 FIFA World Cup clash stream live for free without a cable subscription, fans must register for a free trial of a live TV streaming package such as Sling TV, YouTube TV, or DirecTV Now. All three of those “over-the-top” services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they all also offer seven-day free trial periods. If the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that free week, fans can watch the France vs. Belgium match — as well as the second semifinal World Cup match and third-place games — streamed live at no charge.

In the U.K., a live stream of the eagerly awaited France vs. Belgium 2018 FIFA World Cup match will be carried by the BBC and may be accessed inside the U.K. only with the BBC iPlayer. In France, North Africa, and the Middle East, beIn Connect has the live stream. Belgian fans can watch a live stream via VRT for a Dutch-language version, or RTBF for French.

For World Cup fans in India, Sony Liv will stream the match, as will the Jio TV app for fans who want to watch France vs. Belgium on mobile devices.