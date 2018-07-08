Ariana Grande Defends Justin Bieber’s Engagement To Hailey Baldwin

The pop singer responded to critics suggesting manager Scooter Braun is behind it all.

It’s not unusual for a celebrity to find love quickly, and to solidify that love by getting engaged. It’s been happening since the beginning age of Hollywood, so for many to act surprised at the recent engagement between Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin is shocking in itself. Doubters and naysayers of Bieber’s engagement are pinning it all on his longtime manager, Scooter Braun. Braun is also the manager of recently engaged Ariana Grande, who is now standing up to defend her quick engagement, as well as her fellow singer’s.

According to People, Ariana began defending Justin on Twitter today after the news broke of his pending nuptials with Baldwin. The “Dangerous Woman” singer responded to several tweets which bashed Bieber’s engagement and Braun’s involvement, but she has since deleted her comments.

“First Ariana get engaged to Pete Davidson and now Justin Bieber to Hailey Baldwin the devil works hard but Scooter Braun works harder,” a Twitter user commented on the platform.

This didn’t sit well with Ariana, who responded promptly.

“You do realize we are human being who love and have lives… right? And that Scooter is a wonderful human being too who cares first n foremost [about] our health and happiness?” she poked back.

Ariana Grande Defends Her & Justin Bieber's Quick Engagements After Fans Criticize Their Shared Manager https://t.co/0aeNzKXdas — People (@people) July 8, 2018

Ariana went on to defend her and Bieber’s manager saying he always puts his client’s health and happiness first.

“Be nice to that man. he’s wonderful. and very human. always puts his artists’ health and happiness first,” she spoke of Braun.

All of Ariana’s responses have been deleted, but People has the screenshots to prove it.

The 25-year-old singer recently became engaged to Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson after only dating the comedian a few weeks. Bieber and Baldwin also decided to tie the knot after several weeks. Both singers came under much more scrutiny than older, and slightly less public celebrities like Emily Ratajkowski and Amy Schumer, who married their partners after a very short time of dating as well recently.

We're interrupting your Sunday morning to inform you that Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have gotten engaged. https://t.co/wU6tyJAF6Z — E! News (@enews) July 8, 2018

TMZ broke the news of Bieber’s engagement today, which took place in the Bahamas last night. According to the outlet, the proposal took place at a resort restaurant, where security had everyone put away their phones before Bieber popped the question. The pair had dated in the past, but were only together for a month this time around before things got serious. Bieber also came under fire for jumping rapidly from his romance with Selena Gomez to Baldwin just months ago, but it hasn’t put a damper on the new happy couple’s relationship.