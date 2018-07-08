‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Subreddit To Ban Half Its Users In True Thanos Fashion — Josh Brolin Approves

The mad Titan himself delivered a snap to Reddit personally.

An Avengers: Infinity War themed subreddit is about to ban half of its users in a fashion that would make Thanos proud. The forum r/thanosdidnothingwrong has gone viral after news spread that it would be eliminating half of its users, just as Thanos wiped out half the universe at the end of Infinity War. The subreddit became so popular that it caught the eye of Infinity War directors Joe and Anthony Russo as well as Thanos himself, Josh Brolin.

Joe Russo took to the forum Sunday afternoon to post a video of Brolin laying down shirtless delivering the snap that would wipe out half the followers. In the very short video clip, Brolin announces “here we go Reddit users,” and promptly snaps his fingers before the video cuts off. The video was upvoted over 93,000 times in just a few hours and garnered over 14,000 comments. Fans were loving the addition by the director and Brolin, and filled the comments with applause and jokes from the movie.

Despite being one of the worst villains in the Marvel Universe, and the worst in the MCU hands down, fans seemed to take to Thanos after Infinity War. Like Loki, Thanos had a likeable quality where many moviegoers actually understood and sympathized with his beliefs.

According to the forum’s moderator, the ban will officially take place Monday, July 9, at an unspecified time.

“The sub-wide balance will take place on July 9th PACIFIC STANDARD TIME(The exact time of the ban is a secret). This means half the subreddit will be banned, to achieve true balance,” the moderator explained.

The subreddit currently has over 533,000 followers which will drop to half tomorrow at some point in time. The forum is building its follower base rapidly after news of the cleansing went viral, as fans of Infinity War are dying to see if they will be wiped out, or lucky enough to stay on the subreddit.

The balance of the universe was Thanos’ main goal in Infinity War, believing worlds were becoming overpopulated and the universe would eventually destroy itself in its entirety if someone didn’t take charge and make the tough decisions. Thanos saw this happen on his home planet of Titan and was cast out after suggesting genocide to ultimately save his world.

After collecting all six Infinity Stones, Thanos snapped his fingers at the end of the film to fulfill his goal of achieving balance. Infinity War moviegoers watched as superheroes Black Panther, Scarlett Witch, Spider-Man, Star-Lord, Drax, Mantis, Doctor Strange, the Winter Soldier, Falcon, and Groot were all wiped from existence.

The Untitled Avengers 4 film will premiere on May 3, 2019.