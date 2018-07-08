Jamie Foxx Won’t Face Charges After Sexual Assault Accusations

Oscar winning actor Jamie Foxx will not face charges after being accused of slapping a woman in the face with his penis. TMZ reports that the Las Vegas police department closed the case due to the allegations being outside Las Vegas’ statue of limitations. TMZ also reports there will not be any civil suits against the star because the limitations have also run out on that as well.

The accusations first broke out in June when a woman came forward to the police department stating she was assaulted by Foxx back in 2002. According to TMZ, who first broke the news back in June, a woman and her friend were partying with Foxx at his house in Las Vegas when he tried to get one of them to perform oral sex. The woman declined and that’s when Foxx exposed himself to her.

The accuser then stated she went to hospital the next day after flying back to L.A. for treatment for a severe panic attack. The accuser also states that the #MeToo movement inspired her to tell her story.

Foxx’s attorney, Allison Hart, commented on the allegations by stating:

“Jamie emphatically denies that this incident ever occurred, and he will be filing a report with the Las Vegas Police Department against the woman for filing a false police report against him. The first time [Jamie] became aware of this woman’s absurd claims about an incident that supposedly occurred 16 years ago was when TMZ contacted his representatives [Tuesday] about this story.”

Foxx, who is currently dating actress Katie Holmes, stated the allegations were an “absurd lie”. While Foxx has threatened legal action of his own, no lawsuits have been filed as of yet.

Jamie Foxx is the latest actor to be accused of sexual assault following the #MeToo movement. Back in June, comedian Chris Hardwick was accused of sexually assaulting his previous girlfriend which caused the actor to lose his AMC show Talking Dead as well as being pulled from Comic-Con panels. Actor Morgan Freeman was also accused of sexual assault back in May after eight women came forward. Both men have since denied the allegations

Recently, 3 more men have come forward with allegations against actor Kevin Spacey.

