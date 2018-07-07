Memphis Apartment Manager Calls The Cops On A Black Man For Wearing Socks In Swimming Pool, Loses Job

This is at least the third time this summer an African-American family has been hassled for Swimming While Black.

A Memphis apartment manager called the police on an African-American family, apparently over the fact that one of the men in the family was wearing socks in the pool. This is at least the third incident this summer of African Americans being hassled at swimming pools.

As KTLA-TV reports, Camry Porter and her boyfriend were swimming at the pool at their apartment complex, the Riverset Apartments in Mud Island, on July 4 when the incident occurred. She, her boyfriend, and two children were swimming when the apartment complex’s manager, Erica Walker, called the cops. The reason was apparently the fact that the boyfriend was wearing socks in the pool.

According to Porter, Walker told them that he either needed to take off his socks, or they had to leave.

“She was like, ‘Well, I’m the property manager,’ and she pointed at the rules. The rules say ‘proper pool attire.’ It doesn’t specify what proper pool attire is.”

Socks were not mentioned on the pool’s “proper attire” signage. The sign did say “No hats,” however. Porter says that several white men, including two who appeared to be Walker’s companions, were wearing hats.

Porter recorded much of the incident, and posted the videos, which you can see below, on Facebook.

As these things almost always do, word of the incident reached the complex manager’s employer — in this case, the management group of the apartment complex. Within a few hours, Walker was out of a job.

“After assessing statements from Ms. Porter and determining that this former employee’s actions violate our company’s policies & beliefs, she is no longer employed by Riverset Apartments.”

Walker is at least the third person this summer to find themselves out of a job after hassling African American people at swimming pools.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, in North Carolina, Adam Bloom claimed to be the pool manager at his Raleigh neighborhood’s Homeowners Association. He called the police on a black family who had a key card that allowed them access to the neighborhood pool. Video of the incident went viral, and he was subsequently let go from his job.

We have his name… Adam Bloom. pic.twitter.com/Horab9EuQB — Indivisible Network (@IndivisibleNet) July 5, 2018

And in what may be the most egregious, and well-publicized, pool incident of the summer, in South Carolina, Stephanie Sebbe-Strempel was caught on video telling African American teens to “Get out!,” screaming at them that they didn’t “belong.”

As reported by the Inquisitr, she allegedly assaulted one of them on the way out. When the police showed up at her home the next morning, she allegedly fought with them and bit one of them, and was taken into custody and charged with assault on a police officer.