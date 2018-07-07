Katharine McPhee Defends Her Engagement To David Foster On Twitter With Powerful Political Quip

The couple recently became engaged while vacationing in Capri

When it comes to Katharine McPhee’s love life, the actress and singer, 34, isn’t interested in what anyone has to say. The American Idol alum made that known on Friday when she hit those criticizing her recent engagement to David Foster, 68, with a powerful, politically-quipped tweet, as reported by People.

On Friday, the Scorpion actress took to Twitter to defend her newly announced fiancé against the harsh critics, who for some reason felt the need to downplay McPhee and Foster’s recent engagement news. Without actually saying the words, the former Smash actress let it be known that she is “over it”. But instead of posting some long novel about love, or chemistry, or soulmates, McPhee hit her critics with a response that contained a political twist., which encouraged her naysayers to make sure that they can get out there and vote come election time in November.

y’all should be worrying more about registering to vote and midterm elections than who’s marrying me.

thank you for coming to my TED talk. — Kat McPhee (@katharinemcphee) July 6, 2018

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the Grammy-winning producer “popped the question” while he and McPhee were vacationing in Capri. The Waitress Broadway musical actress shared the news with Just Jared’s Jared Eng through a series of text messages, which she then uploaded onto her Instagram.

According to McPhee, Foster chose “the top of this mountain in Anacapri” and the setting really set the tone as it was “totally dark” and the only thing you could see were the stars. The House Bunny actress also joked that she was lucky her beau didn’t bring atop of the mountain to push her off of it. “He said it was one or the other. And in the end he spared,” she teased.

As also previously reported by the Inquisitr, Foster has five, grown daughters and one of them shared her reaction to the news that her father was going to wed again.

Sara Foster says she and her sisters “totally approve” with having McPhee officially be part of their family.

“We totally approve. We just want someone that’s going to treat him well and that cares about him, and I think he’s with someone right now that really does.”

Sara’s sister Erin, 35, revealed that McPhee is “amazing”.

“She’s amazing. I really like her. She’s awesome. My dad is kind of a hopeless romantic, and Katharine’s awesome. We really, really like her, and we’ve known her for a really long time. And if he’s happy, we’re happy.”

Good to know she’s got the daughter’s seal of approval as that can be difficult.

Although their relationship is none of anyone’s business, given Foster’s track record, it is understandable why the couple has received such criticism. Aside from the significant age difference, Foster has known marriage four times already. He was previously married to B.J. Cook, Rebecca Dyer, Linda Thompson and Yolanda Hadid.

McPhee was also previously married to Nick Cokas from 2008-2016 and in an ironic twist—Foster was actually present at the wedding as he was the piano player at their wedding reception.

As the famous saying goes, “if you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all”, which made McPhee’s clapback even more amazing. To say she delivered an epic smackdown would truly be an understatement and while some might not like what she had to say, others absolutely loved it. Some of McPhee’s fans took to the social media platform following her tweet and dished their reactions in response, some of which were absolutely hilarious.

The world hasn’t seen McPhee’s engagement ring yet, but according to Jared Eng, Foster apparently “did a mighty fine job”. As of now the couple has not yet set a wedding date.