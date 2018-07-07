Kris Jenner Arrives In Italy To Join Kourtney Kardashian & Younes Bendjima On Vacation

Kris Jenner has joined her daughter Kourtney Kardashian on vacation in Italy. The “momager” and Keeping Up with the Kardashians star headed overseas this weekend to spend time with Kourtney and her boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, as well as her grandkids, Mason, 8, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 3.

According to a July 7 report by The Daily Mail, Kris Jenner was spotted in Italy with Kourtney Kardashian and her grandchildren on Saturday. Jenner donned a colorful print dress and white sneakers as she was photographed arriving by boat to Portofino, where Kourtney and company are currently staying.

Later, Kris Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian were snapped walking in Portofino, both holding little Reign’s hands with Penelope and Mason in tow. Kourtney wore a white bikini with a low cut white dress on top which showed off her toned abs. She finished the look with a pair of silver spin-on sandals and purple tinted sunglasses. She also wore her long hair up in a ponytail and had on minimal makeup.

Little Reign also wore slip-on sandals with blue shorts and a light-colored tank top, while his big sister, Penelope, who is set to celebrate her birthday over the weekend, donned a black bikini, with a black shirt over top. Meanwhile, Mason donned bright orange shorts and a black graphic t-shirt.

The group immediately boarded a yacht, which is where Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima have been spending most of their time while in Italy. Kardashian and Bendjima started off the vacation by themselves as they headed to Rome to take in tourist attractions such as the Trevi Fountain. Later, they headed to Carpi, where they were eventually joined by Kourtney’s three children and her close friend, Simon Huck. The group then traveled to Portofino, where they are currently staying.

Although Younes Bendjima wasn’t spotted with the family during the outing, Kris Jenner’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble did arrive as well and boarded the yacht with Kris, Kourtney, and the kids.

Ride with U ???? A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jul 3, 2018 at 10:01am PDT

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima’s extended vacation in Italy has done wonders for their relationship. Sources tell People Magazine that the couple are very happy together, and are starting to get “serious.”

“She is incredibly happy with Younes. They are getting serious. Younes is very close to her kids and loves spending time with them. The kids really like him. Kourtney is having the best time in Europe,” an insider dished about the relationship.