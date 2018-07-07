‘DWTS’ Kym Herjavec Posts Sweet Family Photo Featuring Newborn Twins

Kym sweetly showed off her baby twins in a family photo.

Kym Herjavec is sharing a very sweet look at her family, including her newborn twins Haven and Hudson. The former Dancing with the Stars professional dancer shared an adorable look at her growing family on Instagram this week, posting a photo of her family – including husband Robert Herjavec – and friends posing with their twins.

The impossibly sweet pictures showed Kym and Robert smiling for the camera, while the Shark Tank star and successful businessman held on tight to his son. Hudson’s twin sister Haven was held onto by a friend or family member as she sported a white bow on her head.

Sharing the family photo with her babies on July 6, Herjavec revealed in the caption that the snap was actually a throwback.

“#fbf fun times with family and friends,” Kym wrote on the social media site, calling her latest upload a Flashback Friday look at her nearest and dearest.

Though she didn’t officially confirm exactly when the picture of her family and friends was taken, as Inqusitr previously reported, the former DWTS star shared a photo showing her babies wearing matching white ensembles last week on July 1 which appeared to be when the picture was taken during a gathering at home.

That snap showed the twins – who are now almost three months old – sporting matching outfits while Haven wore a white bow and adorable frilly dress.

The latest sneak peek at her life as a mom with twins come shortly after Herjavec opened up about motherhood and her babies in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“They’re giving me smiles now,” Kym told the site of her babies, though she admitted that they’re still a little too young to be interacting with each other just yet.

“I was hoping they’d really be interacting with each other, being twins, but they really don’t care about each other that much yet, but that will change,” Kym said. “It’s really great seeing how different they are.”

The dancer then added that although it’s a little too soon to tell who each of her twins really look like, she did say that Hudson is already resembling his dad.

“Hudson is a little mini-Robert because he’s got a ton of hair like Robert,” Herjavec said of her son, adding that “Haven looks a bit like me [right] now.”

Kym confirmed to E! News earlier this year shortly before giving birth to her twins that she’s “hung up [her] dance shoes” for now and won’t be heading back to Dancing with the Stars as a dancer, though she admitted that she would love to return to the show where she met her husband as a judge.

“I’d love to go back and be a part of the show somehow, whether it is judging or doing something,” Herjavec said of a possible return to the ABC show in January.