‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Friday, July 6: Brooke & Ridge Clash, Liam Tells Steffy Hope’s News

Steffy and Liam both have news for each other.

Bold and the Beautiful recap for Friday, July 6, states that Eric (John McCook) was thrilled that his granddaughter has decided not to wait on marrying Liam (Scott Clifton) anymore. Armed with pen and pads of paper, Eric, Quinn (Rena Sofer), and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) sat at a table. Eric wanted to design her dress, while Quinn wanted to know if she should design a tiara or necklace since Liam and Steffy are probably going to use the same wedding bands as before. Steffy said the wedding will happen as soon as possible and does not think that there will be time to design that type of jewelry.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) both believed that their daughter would be the one that Liam chose to be with. According to Soap Central, Brooke pointed out that he would have a family with both Steffy and Hope (Annika Noelle), and Liam could choose Hope since he was ready to wed her not too long ago. Ridge felt that Liam would stay with Steffy, but he was also worried about how Steffy would take the news of Hope’s pregnancy. The two embraced and said that the situation would not affect their marriage.

Hope and Liam talked about the future of the baby. Hope said she knew her pregnancy put Liam in a difficult position, but in the same breath, she also told him that she does not want to be on the sidelines. Bold and the Beautiful recap, via She Knows Soaps, she said that Liam is not married yet and wanted to know if there is a possibility that they could have a future together. Liam does not give a firm answer and says that they will figure everything out.

Later, when Hope came to visit her mother, Brooke told her to be assertive and fight for what she wants. She looked around, making sure that Ridge wasn’t around, and said that everybody knew that Hope was the better choice.

When Liam came home, they both had news to tell each other. Liam wanted them both to sit down but Steffy was too excited and told him that they did not have to wait anymore. She wanted to get married straight away since there’s nothing to stop them. “You would think,” Liam replied. He told her that he also had news and then proceeds to tell her that Hope is pregnant. Steffy wanted to know if the baby was his and he believed that it was. Although shocked, she said that their family is growing. She said that they can be there for Hope as a married couple.