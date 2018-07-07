Former ‘RHOC’ Star Heather Dubrow Slays In Skimpy Red Bikini

There may be drama surrounding her, but Heather Dubrow isn’t going to let a little bit of controversy stop her from showing off her insane body to the world.

As the Inquisitr shared earlier this week, Tamra Judge and and Shannon Beador appeared on a recent episode of Heather McDonald’s podcast and told the audience that Heather Dubrow didn’t leave the Real Housewives of Orange County, instead she was fired from the show. But once Tamra heard everyone on social media talking about her claims over the alleged firing, Judge claimed that the rumors were “not true” and the things she said about Heather were “completely twisted.”

But despite the drama, Heather didn’t seem to be phased one bit by it, especially on the Fourth of July. To celebrate the beloved American holiday, Dubrow shared a video of herself strutting her amazing bikini body in what is most likely the backyard of her home. In the sexy snapshot, the 49-year-old holds a glass of champagne, aka “champs,” and walks toward the camera with a big smile on her face.

The reality star wears her long, dark locks in a high ponytail and wears a big pair of shades on her face. But what’s most notable in the short video is her insanely fit bikini body, especially considering the fact that she has given birth to four children. Dubrow leaves little to the imagination in a barely-there red bikini and she looks nothing short of perfect.

Fans have given the sexy video a big thumbs up. Within just two days of the post, Dubrow’s smokin’ bikini body has already earned her over 39,000 likes in addition to 1,100-plus comments. Of course, many fans commented on Heather’s amazing figure while countless other fans asked how she stays in such good shape.

“Just heard your podcast and you talk about this video – you look amazing!!! Absolutely amazing. You are an inspiration for us moms with kids!”

“You are #goals Your body is insane and your hard work has most definitely paid off! Btw I love the podcast! And now 2x a week!! Yes,” one more fan posted.

And for fans wishing that Dubrow may return to RHOC sometime in the near future, there is still a slight glimmer of hope. According to the Inquisitr, Dubrow hasn’t completely shut the door on returning to the hit Bravo show. In an interview, Dubrow dished that there’s always a chance for a comeback.

“It sounds so obnoxious to keep saying ‘never say never’ but that door is not locked and sealed. I will say this: I’m so grateful to the show and everything that it gave to me, Terry and our family.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13 premieres on Monday, July 16, at 9 p.m. on Bravo.