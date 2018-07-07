Jin Gates Kicked Off JetBlue Flight, Claims Attendant Was ‘Uncomfortable’ Because He’s Asian And Has Tattoos

JetBlue refuted the Asian rapper's statement claiming he had a 'verbal altercation' with a member of the flight crew.

Last week, Asian rapper Jin Gates took to Instagram to share a racial profiling story. In the video, Jin documented himself being removed from a JetBlue flight as he apologized to his fans in Minnesota for having to cancel his show because of the incident.

“Minnesota I’m sorry not my fault… @JetBlue DONT LIKE ASIAN WITH TATTOOS….” The rapper apologized in the caption of his Instagram video. “We got kicked off the plane because the flight attendant said she don’t feel safe on the plane with us,” Jin explained following with several prayer hand emoticons.

“As u can see even when i got kicked off i was still respectful,” the rapper continued to explain following with a shrug emoticon. “The main supervisor asked everyone around us if we did something wrong or if they heard me being disrespectful all the passengers said i did nothing wrong!”

In the video, Jin could be heard calling the entire situation “crazy” as he exited the plane.

The comments section of Jin’s Instagram post is a combination of people fueled with anger over the situation, and people questioning if there might be more to the story. Some encouraged the rapper to sue JetBlue for discrimination. Others questioned whether the flight attendant did anything to rectify the situation. A few even quickly took to bashing both JetBlue and flight attendants.

In a lengthy comment, one user noted it was the “most ridiculous post” they had ever seen. They pointed out that Jin did not record the situation. In fact, the rapper did not start recording until he was being removed from the flight – after whatever happened that caused the removal to occur.

Several also chimed in and agreed that they would like to know the details of what happened before he started recording. One individual even claimed to be a flight attendant, noting it felt like something was missing from the story.

JetBlue recently released a statement to Fox News refuting the rapper’s statement and claiming there was, in fact, more to the story.

“The decision to remove a customer from a flight is not taken lightly,” a representative of JetBlue explained to the media outlet. “In this instance, after the customer started a verbal altercation with our crewmember, our team determined the situation risked escalation during flight. The team asked the customers to deplane and their fare was refunded.”

Fox News did attempt to contact a representative of Jin for a statement following up on what JetBlue had to say about the incident, but has yet to receive a return comment.

To date, Jin’s Instagram post has been viewed just shy of 95,000 time with over 1,500 comments.