Taylor Swift’s Bikini Diet And Workout Secrets

The Grammy winner says being healthy makes her happy.

Taylor Swift is currently on her Reputation Stadium World Tour, but took some time out to enjoy a brief stint on the beach in Turks and Caicos with her British boyfriend, Joe Alwyn.

The wholesome-looking duo enjoyed a relaxing swim in the cool blue-green waters and snorkeled, according to the Daily Mail. Taylor showcased her athletic physique in a striped red, white, and blue bikini.

The leggy 5-foot-11 blonde beauty has said that being healthy and fit are a crucial part of her formula for happiness.

“Health is a big part of being happy,” Swift told WebMD.

‘I Like Comfort Foods’

Accordingly, the Grammy winner tries to follow a healthy diet and works out regularly. During the week, Swift sticks to salads, yogurt, and sandwiches, and limits sugar intake.

But on the weekends, Taylor enjoys her favorite foods in moderation.

“[On the weekends] I allow myself to eat what I know from common sense is bad for me,” she said. “I like comfort foods. I love a burger and fries, I love ice cream so much.”

Swift doesn’t starve herself or beat herself up when she indulges, saying moderation is critical to good health. If she overdoes it one day, she cuts back the next.

Swift has said her favorite workout is running on the treadmill.

While the cardio exercise is great for torching calories and burning fat, it also helps build up her stamina, which is critical when performing several hours a day on stage during a grueling world tour.

Taylor said she drinks a lot of water to stay hydrated. Research indicates that even mild dehydration can impair mood and concentration and cause fatigue.

Swift said she also exercises regularly because it eases her anxiety. The award-winning singer has often alluded to her anxiety in her hit songs.

While she enjoys being a celebrity and the perks that fame brings, it also has a downside, including a loss of privacy and constant negative media coverage.

“I’m in the news every single day for multiple different reasons,” Taylor told NME. “It can feel, at times, if you let your anxiety get the better of you, like everybody’s waiting for you to really mess up.”

Taylor Swift said she calls her mom to chat when she’s really anxious and panic-stricken, and says she tries to maintain perspective when she feels out of control.

“A lot of the time I need to call my mom and talk for a really long time, just to remind myself of all the things that are great and all the things that matter,” Taylor said.