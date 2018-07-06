Kaley Cuoco Explains Her ‘Planned’ Shoulder Surgery

She says she planned it for after her wedding because she knew she would have a 'babysitter.'

Kaley Cuoco is recovering from shoulder surgery, just days after tying the knot — but she planned it that way, as she explains to People.

Just five days ago, the star of The Big Bang Theory wed Karl Cook, son of billionaire Scott Cook, her second marriage (Kaley was previously married to tennis star Ryan Sweeting). By all rights, she should be honeymooning on a tropical beach somewhere, but instead, she’s at home recovering from shoulder surgery.

It was planned, she says.

“This was a planned surgery I’ve had for over a year.”

It seems that a year or so ago, Kaley injured her shoulder doing her favorite hobby, horseback riding. The injury wasn’t serious enough to require surgery at the time, but doctors told her it would eventually have to be done. And she planned it for after her wedding so that her new husband would be around to take care of her.

“I hurt [my shoulder] over a year ago and did not need immediate surgery so brilliantly planned it five days after our wedding. I knew I’d have a babysitter.”

She also describes her cast as “pretty big,” so she’s going to have to “lay low” for a while — likely four to six weeks. That means no horseback riding until further notice, and mostly laying around at home hoping neither of them kills each other, she jokes.

So far, it appears that Kaley’s biggest complaint, as reported by the Inquisitr, has been Karl’s inability to style Kaley’s hair properly. Apparently, he hasn’t quite figured out how to do a topknot ponytail.

Of course, she’s also bummed that she’ll miss out on her favorite horseback riding events, as she laments in a Friday Instagram post.

This is not the first time Kaley has been sidelined by a horseback-riding injury. Back in 2010, when The Big Bang Theory was just starting to get, well, big, Kaley broke her leg at the worst possible time. As she described to Entertainment Weekly in gruesome detail at the time, her horse got spooked and she fell off. While she survived the fall without injury, the horse wasn’t done — the animal tried to jump over her, and landed on her leg.

“Then I looked, and I’m like, wow, my foot’s facing me… And I was like, that’s not normal… all the bones were sticking out.”

The injury caused her character, Penny, to be written out of two episodes of The Big Bang Theory. For later episodes, her giant cast was hidden through clever camera placement.

Fortunately for Kaley, she’ll likely be out of her cast before The Big Bang Theory begins filming for its next season.