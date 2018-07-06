Nick Jonas Reportedly Obsessed With Priyanka Chopra, Could Propose Within Next Year

Age ain’t nothing but a number for Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra.

As the Inquisitr shared yesterday, the 35-year-old actress and 25-year-old singer made their relationship Instagram official by sporting matching gold bands to show their commitment and love for one another. The identical bands resemble promise rings and Jonas and Chopra were seen wearing them on the fingers of their right hands. The pair also spent the fourth of July in New York City with Nick’s brother, Joe Jonas, and his fiance, Sophie Turner. According to a source, the couple was really touchy feely all day.

And while it’s clear that Jonas is definitely smitten with the former Quantico star, US Weekly is dishing that Nick is actually obsessed with Chopra, who is 10 years his elder. Two sources shared information with the magazine and it’s easy to see that Jonas is head over heels.

“Nick is super into Priyanka. But he isn’t the type to rush into an engagement. It wouldn’t be surprising if they eventually get engaged, but he’s not the type to propose right away.”

“No one would be surprised if Nick proposed to her in the next year,” a second source dished before saying that Jonas is “obsessed” with her.

The second source also says that they have both met each other’s families already and that is definitely a huge deal as far as how serious the relationship is. Just last week, Jonas and Chopra were in India together to attend a friend’s engagement party and Nick also met Chopra’s parents.

The second source close to the couple went on to say that Priyanka knows that she has Nick wrapped around her finger but she adores him as much as he adores her. But with their busy schedules, Priyanka wants to take things slow and isn’t ready to rush things at the moment.

The couple has been spending a lot of time together as of late and according to People. Chopra attended Jonas’ concert at the VillaMix Festival in Brazil last Saturday and expressed her love for him. After Jonas posted a video of Chopra with a heart eyes emoji and the word “her” earlier in the week, Priyanka took a page out of Jonas’ book and wrote “him” along with a heart eyes emoji.

Another photo from her recent Instagram story showed Jonas and Chopra’s brother standing beside each other on a beach. Again, the actress shared another sweet caption, saying “my favorite men” along with yet another heart eye emoji.

Clearly, love is in the air!