Khloe Kardashian Reportedly Wants Tristan Thompson To Get Traded To L.A. After LeBron James’ Decision

Khloe Kardashian may have her heart set on staying in L.A. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is said to be hoping that her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, gets traded to a team in California so that she doesn’t have to move back to Ohio.

According to a report by Hollywood Life, Khloe Kardashian believes that Tristan Thompson should try to get traded to an L.A. team now that LeBron James has revealed he’s leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Khloe reportedly feels like it would be good for Tristan’s career to continue playing alongside LeBron James, and it would be great for them to stay in L.A. where Kardashian’s famous family lives.

“Khloe is begging Tristan to do everything he can to get traded to the Lakers now that LeBron will be playing in LA. Khloe is envious of LeBron’s big move and wants the same for Tristan. She feels it would be good for Tristan’s career to keep playing with LeBron, and good for their relationship to be in Los Angeles too,” an insider reveals.

Although Khloe Kardashian has maintained that she loves her life in Cleveland with Tristan Thompson, it seems that California is where she would prefer to be.

“After her challenging time alone, away from her family in Cleveland last season, Khloe is not looking forward to going back to Ohio when the NBA season starts back up. She is hoping Tristan can do something, anything to get traded to either team in Los Angeles. Khloe is still working on repairing her relationship with Tristan and she feels it is a lot easier for her to move forward when she is surrounded by the love and support of her family here in Los Angeles,” the source adds.

In addition, Khloe Kardashian would love for her daughter, True, to live in L.A. and grow up spending a ton of time with her cousins, especially Kim Kardashian’s daughter, Chicago, and Kylie Jenner’s little girl, Stormi. Both of the little girls are only months apart in age from baby True.

“Khloe is loving being in Calabasas for the summer. It is great for True to be in LA too. Khloe would love it if daughter True could grow up surrounded by Chicago and the rest of her cousins, all the time,” the insider dished.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are very likely heading back to Cleveland this fall for the NBA season. However, without LeBron James on the team, the Cavs may try to dump all of their contracts and start a complete rebuild around their young draft pick, Collin Sexton, meaning Tristan could end up playing for another team in the near future.