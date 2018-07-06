Kate Middleton, Prince William Are Being ‘Thrifty’ For Son Louis’ Impending Christening

The couple is taking vintage to an entirely new level!

Kate Middleton and Prince William are making the art of recycling and thriftiness in vogue once again as rumor has it the Duchess will be repurposing several key items for Prince Louis’ christening on July 9. The couple is allegedly putting to good use some of the vintage items they have used for the christenings of their two other children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Express reported that the family’s vintage navy blue Millson pram is likely to make another appearance for Louis’ baptism, after more than 50 years of service to the royal family. The site noted that in a royal family photograph taken in the early 1960s, Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, used the same pram, as did his brother Prince Edward, the Earl of Wessex.

Louis will be christened at the Chapel Royal in St James’ Palace, the same place where his older brother, Prince George, was christened in 2013. Princess Charlotte was baptized at the Church of St Mary Magdalene at Sandringham – the same church where the late Princess Diana was christened.

The couple will also likely reuse the 2008 replica of an 1841 christening gown that both Prince George and Princess Charlotte wore for their baptisms. Express reported that the replica had to be remade as “the previous gown had become so threadbare after years of use since the Victorian era.”

AP Images/Pool

Middleton and Prince William have also repurposed several of the prince’s older outfits, purchased for him by his mother Princess Diana.

Express noted that when Prince George made his first appearance at Trooping of the Colour in 2015, he recycled his father’s romper, which Prince William wore 31 years ago, the very first time he attended the ceremony as a young boy.

Royal watchers are noting that Middleton has reused several of her more high-profile outfits for events such as Megan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding, where she wore one of her favorite looks, a primrose yellow wool silk tailored coat by Alexander McQueen. This outfit has been seen at not only the most recent royal wedding, but Princess Charlotte’s christening in 2015, the Queen’s birthday in 2016, and a commemorations ceremony in Belgium in 2017.

Although she will likely don a new outfit for this sacred day, it would add a sentimental twist if Middleton indeed wore the same outfit again for Prince Louis’ christening.

There has not yet been an official announcement as to who Prince Louis’ godparents will be for the notable royal family event.