Pippa Middleton Shows Off A Hint Of A Baby Bump In White Sundress At Wimbledon

Pippa Middleton is six months pregnant.

Pippa Middleton knows how to hit an ace when it comes to fashion, even while pregnant. She is six months along now with her first child with husband James Matthews. The 34-year-old expectant mom went on an outing, accompanied by brother James Middleton, to watch a little tennis at Wimbledon on Thursday. According to Entertainment Tonight, she was glowing in a white lacy sundress that showed off just a hint of a baby bump.

On day four of Wimbledon, Pippa strolled in wearing an airy eyelet dress by Anna Mason that featured perfect ruffled sleeves. She paired the dress with blue wedge shoes by Penelope Chilvers and a straw clutch by J. Crew. To protect her eyes from the warm sun while watching the Rafael Nadal-Mikhail Kukushkin match, the pregnant sister of Kate Middleton wore Chanel sunglasses.

The Middleton family are known for their love of tennis. Pippa, sister Kate, and their brother, James, are avid watchers of the sport. The trio’s parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, are also big fans of tennis. In fact, the elder pair were seen the day before watching Roger Federer and Lukas Lacko battle it out on the grass court. Carole had on a white eyelet dress as well. It looks like the Middleton women have a similar sense of style.

Pippa has been seen out and about, and keeping cool while doing it. According to People, she was seen carrying several shopping bags while walking down the streets of London this week. Her summery dress was a designed by Seraphine. Sister Kate is known for choosing outfits by this designer as well. This time she chose to wear comfy sneakers to go running around town doing errands.

Game, set and match. Pregnant Pippa Middleton aced her maternity style at Wimbledon https://t.co/A11s9WnI38 ???? pic.twitter.com/RcKgm4GK9H — Access (@accessonline) July 5, 2018

Just last month, Pippa Middleton and her husband were seen arriving at the French Open. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the parents-to-be were there to take in the Johanna Konta match. The sister to the royal stood out in a red dress that time instead of white, but she did have on the same type of lace-up wedge shoes that she wore at Wimbledon. Her small baby bump was barely noticeable in May, but her belly is getting bigger each time she is seen.

Due in October, Pippa will be preparing for her venture into motherhood for the first time. Ever since Kate and Prince William’s wedding, she has been in the spotlight with the world watching. Pretty soon she will have her bundle of joy to dote on. Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis will be gaining a new cousin and a playmate.