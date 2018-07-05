Gigi Hadid On Her Relationship With Sister Bella: ‘We Are Each Other’s Biggest Fans’

Power couples come in various stripes – from romantic to corporate. But when one thinks about famed sister duos, there are just a few names that instantly pop to mind. Serena and Venus Williams, and Gigi and Bella Hadid are among them, inadvertently dominating the topic of successful and supportive siblings.

It is of little surprise, then, that V magazine decided to unite the two sets of sisters in its latest cover story. Published today, the feature saw Serena query Gigi on just about anything – from their friendship to equestrian sports to favorite crime TV series.

Yet, some of the most poignant questions – and answers – oscillated around Gigi’s relationship with her younger sister, Bella, whose promising modeling career mirrors Gigi’s ascent in the industry.

“It’s very rare to have what Bella and I have in fashion, what you and Venus have in tennis,” Gigi said when Serena inquired about the dynamic between her and Bella. “I feel very lucky to be able to have a piece of home in my work environment. We are each other’s biggest fans. It has been a huge joy of my life to watch my little sister flourish, and to help when I can!”

While Gigi cheers on Bella, she has scaled unsolicited advice to a minimum, and for a good reason. Gigi reveled in the daily ordeals of grasping the rudiments of the modeling industry when she first started out in New York, she said. It is an experience she would not deny her little sister.

“I was always there whenever she had a question about a specific client or situation, but I tried not to be too protective, which comes naturally to me with her,” Gigi said. “We’re always FaceTiming to keep each other company on work trips.”

While both Gigi and Bella have reached supermodel status on their own (today, the Hadid sisters are some of the highest paid models), often strutting for the same coveted labels, there is no rivalry between them.

“I would say that out of everything, Bella and I are the least competitive about our careers,” Gigi said. “We are more competitive about holiday cooking.”

Aside from modeling, Gigi and Bella share pastimes, including horseback riding, which both have once considered as a career.

“I get to work with horses a lot for shoots and that always makes my day,” Gigi said. “Bella and I recently got horses again and ride at our farm whenever we aren’t working. Having that as a getaway is such a blessing. I would love to compete again one day when I have more time!”